HONG KONG, July 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets remained
defensive after a brief recovery on the back of hopes the euro
zone's new bailout fund will get more teeth to tackle the
region's deepening debt crisis.
The overall tone was subdued but volumes were muted as
investors are likely to stay invested in emerging market assets
at a time when interest rates will remain low for longer.
The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was
trading at 173/175bp, off from a wider 174/176bp earlier in the
day. This compares with yesterday's 172/174bp and is
significantly wider than last week's close of 161/162bp.
In the sovereign bond space, Philippines bonds outperformed
their Indonesian counterparts with the 2037s trading at 115 on
the back of local buying. These bonds have been under pressure
from profit-taking after the recent sharp rally.
But global investors are joining local investors to lend
support to these bonds as fund flows into the region continue to
be robust.
"EM yields can go lower, as valuations are still fair. Many
of these countries have close to zero credit risk and the yields
are attractive given the low Treasury yields and negative yields
in Europe," said Kevin Daly, London-based fund manager with
Aberdeen Asset Management.
At current yields, Philippine 10-year bonds are yielding
just 260bp above the US Treasuries, but the risk premium could
be further narrowed.
"It certainly feels like EM risk premium will go down
further as low UST yields persist. We would be more comfortable
parking money in EM debt than in high yield - factors like
attractive growth and low debt levels suggest credit risk will
stay very low," said Daly.
In the investment grade sector, Hutchison Whampoa bonds were
unmoved by news that the group is acquiring UK gas company Wales
and West Utilities for GBP645m (USD1bn).
The Hutch 2022s are trading unchanged at 235/232bp while the
2017s are 2-3bp tighter at 170/165bp on technicals.
"The group is issuing shares to fund the deal, and in any
case this is not a big amount for the group," said a Hong
Kong-based trader.
Indian banking sector bonds remained muted as State Bank of
India launched a 5-year bond deal at what seemed to some a
generous spread level. Supply expectations and macro concerns
have reined in these bonds in the recent rally.
"The Indian banking sector has the most value in the
investment grade space," said a Hong Kong based trader."It has
lagged the rest of Asia and, even when compared with bonds like
Reliance which have rallied 50-60bp, their bonds have gained
only 20-30bp."
The high-yield space was dominated by a weak secondary
market performance by newly sold bonds from China Fishery Group.
The bonds, sold at par traded as low as 99.15/99.20 before
recovering slightly.
Traders said the weak opening was in line with the market
but the reception also indicated that the high yield primary
market needed stronger names before it could start flowing.
"The issue is you need better quality names. That's why you
are seeing so much push back for these transactions," said a
Singapore based trader referring to the recent high yield
issues. "For better quality names, you could have repeat issuers
and those that are trading above par."
Indonesian coal sector also eased after Peabody Energy
reported lower second-quarter earnings.
The impact was greater on the high beta names with Bumi and
Berau down by 0.75-1.25 points on an average. Bumi 2017s are
trading at 100.75/101.50,m for a yield of around 10.5%. These
bonds have rallied from a low of 95 struck in early June.
The low beta names like Adaro and Indika suffered less in
comparison with losses being in the range of around half a
point. Adaro 2017s are trading at 105.5/106. They were trading
at around 103 last month.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)