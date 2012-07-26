HONG KONG, July 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets perked up on
expectations spending by various governments will lift
economies, while the strong response to new issues also helped
boost sentiment.
State Bank of India and Guoco Group received a combined
orderbook of USD13.8bn, confirming demand for yield pickup in a
low interest environment. But the contrasting debuts of the two
bonds underlined the importance of getting the issue size right.
The broad market was trading better amid hopes there would
be additional measures in the US after data showed new home
sales in June posted their biggest drop in more than a year. In
Asia, hopes are pinned on China to take steps to stimulate
growth.
The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was
marginally tighter at 171/173bp from yesterday's 173/175bp.
Sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Phillippines saw bids
returning after the recent bout of profit-taking.
Indonesia 2042s were lifted at 110.125 and the Philippines
2037s at 115.375, about a point higher, albeit in light volumes.
New bonds from State Bank of India were volatile after
trading as wide as 379bp but later tightened to 374/372bp. The
USD1.25bn 5-year bonds, which sold at a spread of 375bp last
night, went straight under water because of the larger than
expected issue size.
"Its the fourth investment grade issuer that priced on the
tight side this month and has suffered the consequences," said a
Singapore-based trader referring to deals from Kogas, IBK and
CIMB.
The rest of the Indian banking sector, which had widened
ahead of this deal in anticipation of more paper, held steady
following the sell-off as they started to appear cheap in
comparision to the new SBI 2017s.
Trading switches had become more attractive following the
recent sell off, traders said. ICICI 4.75% 2016s trading at
412bp are wider than the 370bp spread on its 5% 2016s.
The other new issue to start trading today was the bond from
Hong Kong's Guoco Group. This unrated 2017 bond was better
supported after the print of USD500m was just a fraction of the
USD7bn book.
Traders said the bond was also supported by the
diversification bid. The issuer is part of Malaysia's Hong Leong
group which has diversified interests across a range of
industries and countries. Its principal activities range from
stock and commodity broking, to insurance, fund management,
banking.
The bonds traded as tight as 392bp over US Treasuries before
trading at 395bp, still tighter than the 419bp reoffer.
Asian energy major long bonds snapped back after the
weakness following CNOOC's mammoth USD15.1bn bid for Cnadian oil
company Nexen.
CNOOC's 2042s, which has widened on the news to 165/155, are
back at the 157/147bp ranges. Reliance, whose 2040s had widened
to 355bp from 330bp, settled at those levels while PTTEP's 2042
are back to 310/311bp from the wides of 320bp.
Still, investors are wary.
"The bid for long bonds remains strong and their longer
duration has been a powerful driver for total returns, but if we
see aggressive debt funded M&A from Chinese SOEs and alike, the
negative total return impact on very long dated paper from
spread widening can be equally significant," said Fidelity fund
manager Bryan Collins.
"The Chinese SOE complex will remain acquisitive with regard
to overseas opportunities, investors have to be vigilant about
this risk."
In the rest of the IG sector, the Korean segment held steady
to 2bp tighter with improvement continuing in POSCO's bonds
after its dismal results. The 2021s are trading at 220/221bp off
the wides of 230bp.
POSCO expects its outlook to improve, projecting China's
steel market to bottom out in the July to September period and
rebound slightly, helped by Beijing's economic stimulus
measures.
Also boosted by stimulus expectations were Chinese
industrials Zoomlion 2017s, Liangsu 2016s and Lonking 2016s,
which were marked higher by half a point. Local media had
reported that the government of Changsha, the capital of central
China's Hunan province, has launched an CNY829bn (USD130bn)
investment stimulus programme to bolster the local economy.
Lonking was bid up at 90.5, Zoomlion at 101.25 and Liansu at
95.50 after the news.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)