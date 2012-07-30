HONG KONG, July 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads shrank to
their lowest in nearly four months on swiftly growing
expectations of monetary easing ahead of two crucial central
bank meetings.
Yield seekers continued to plougher funds into riskier
assets, prompting less optimistic market players to warn that
the market was getting ahead of itself. The Federal Reserve
meeting will be followed by a statement at 1815 GMT on
Wednesday, while the ECB meets on Thursday.
" The rally has been so strong in the last couple of
sessions, and these buyers are possibly setting themselves up
for disappointment if the central banks don't come through with
a definitive solution," said a Singapore-based trader.
The financial markets are still driven by headline comments,
which could sour risk appetite.
For now, however, the sentiments are still firm. The spreads
on the iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moved in to
158/160bp compared with last week's 164b. The benchmark spreads
are at their lowest since early April. Trading volumes, however,
were thin with CDS outperforming cash bonds.
"Cash has been lagging. The index has outperformed
everything else in the market as it is the most liquid hedge -
everyone is selling to take hedges off or to take a punt," said
the trader.
The broad positive sentiments seemed to have even lent some
support to CNOOC bonds. Investors shrugged off allegations from
the US securities regulator that certain parties had made
returns from insider trading ahead of a bid by China's CNOOC for
Canadian oil company Nexen.
Its bonds due 2022 are trading 5bp tighter, in line with the
broad market sentiments, at 155/140bp . This appears to reflect
that the USD15.1bn acquisition is not causing any credit
concerns for the cash rich CNOOC.
"Under normal credit cycles, I would agree that the surge in
M&A activity and a commensurate increase in long duration paper
might represent a technical risk for this segment of the
market," said Robert Abrade, Western Asset Management analyst.
"But this is no ordinary credit cycle - global central banks
continue to engineer benchmark global yields lower to ref late
economic activity - which only helps to amplify the strong
technical bid for high grade, liquid paper in hard asset sectors
such as oil and gas that offer a decent concession to government
yields," he said, referring to the flatness in the long end of
energy credits from the region.
In the sovereign segment, Indonesian and Philippine
long-dated bonds hovered around their all time highs as buyers
swooped in for the pick-up they offer over US Treasuries yields
which dipped in late afternoon on the small fall in US stock
futures.
The Philippine 2037s are just shy of 117 in price and
Indonesian 2042s are at 112.625.
In the rest of the investment grade segment, bonds from
Indian lenders SIB and ICICLE remained solid as investors shy
from Indian state-run banks expected to be hit by asset quality
deterioration.
ICICLE 2020s rebounded from recent under-performances to
trade at 415/405bp over US Treasuries, in by over 20bp from last
week. The 2015s are marked 15bp tighter at 360bp.
Icing's quarterly net profit rose 36% on the year to
INR18.15bn(USD325.5m). Net non-performing loans (NPD) as a
percentage of total loans fell to 0.71% from 1.04%. By contrast,
state-run lenders, have reported a rash of bad loans.
One exception was State Bank of India, the country's biggest
lender which reports earnings on August 8. Its chairman said
late on Friday asset quality was improving compared to last year
but provided no details.
FBI's balance sheet liquidity is also expected to improve
following its successful USD1.25bn bond issue earlier this
month. These new bonds, which sold at a reoffer spread of 375bp,
have tightened to 360bp.
In the high yield sector, Glorious Property clawed back from
the lows struck following a complaint by the US securities
regulator against a firm controlled by its chairman and
executive director Zhang Zhirong.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said the federal
court in Manhattan had frozen assets worth over USD38m belonging
to Hong Kong-based Well Advantage, controlled by Zhang, and
other unnamed traders, who used accounts in Hong Kong and
Singapore to trade in Nexen stock.
The bonds due 2015 initially were quoted at 80/93 in morning
trade, before recovering to 86/91. Last week, the bonds were at
91/93.
