HONG KONG, July 31 (IFR) - Asian credits hung on to
four-month peaks as the optimism of investors flushed with funds
outweighed the scepticism building on the streets ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Europe.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was quoted at
158/160bp in late afternoon sessions, slightly wider than the
morning but still hovering around the tightest levels since
early April.
"We are not getting the afternoon rush from London as flows
from Europe have dropped off but there is still good appetite,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader. "There is a lot of money on the
sidelines but I don't think the street is holding much paper -
trading accounts are short and bearish."
Robust new issue orders reflect the strength of technicals
and at the same time, are encouraging more issuers to line up
offerings.
New deals from Asia emerged adding on to the already
record-high volumes this year, with US Treasury yields not far
from their record lows.
In the market today are deals from Export Import Bank of
India and Korea Finance Corp, as well as Sound Global in the
high yield sector.
KoFC bonds due 2016 saw some activity in the wake of the new
bonds, trading marginally softer at 163/158bp. The new 5-year
bonds are being indicated at around 190bp over US Treasuries.
Export Import Bank of India's new deal is indicated at 375bp
over US Treasuries and despite the sharp pickup, new bonds from
State Bank of India due in 2017 are trading steady at 370bp over
US Treasuries.
Traders said the bonds were steady in anticipation of a
tightening at the new Exim deal which would narrow the gap. The
deal size is also expected to be small keeping the technicals
positive.
"Valuations have gone from relatively cheap to fair, but we
continue to see inflows, so demand is still there with fund
managers having cash still in portfolios," said Stephen Chang,
Head of Asian Fixed Income at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"There is nervousness to go down the credit or liquidity
spectrum, given the increase in profit warnings from companies
and tail risks from Europe along with reduced turnover during
the summer."
Still, Sound Global has taken the cue from the success of
the Shui On re-tap with a whisper of 10%-11% for a 5-year bond
whose size is speculated at USD150m-USD200m.
Shui On's bonds traded steady after its USD400m retap was
priced at a yield of 8.5%, following orders of USD2.5bn. The
9.75% bond due 2015 was priced at 102.785 with secondary market
prices in the broad range of 102.375-102.875.
The high-yield sector was quiet as retail activity remained
muted. Prices were steady to marginally better.
Still, market participants are starting to wonder if the
rally has come too far with the speculation centred on hopes the
European Central Bank would announce a resumption of its bond
buying programme.
"The ECB has no room to not deliver - all are expecting a
perfect solution and guidelines on Thursday and the market does
seem to be overvalued," said Anita Yadav, Managing Partner at SJ
Seymour Group.
She said that while the rally has been broad-based with
credits from Indonesian coal, Chinese property and Indian banks
participating, any sell-off could see a bias towards certain
sectors.
"Sectors like oil and utilities will lose less ground than
the newer issues, which have tightened considerably from their
reoffer levels," she said.
Reflecting some of that edginess, traders said there have
been enquiries for tightly held utilities like HK Electric 2020
and CLP Power which, despite the rally, still offered 50-100bp
pick up over similar rated US consumer plays.
