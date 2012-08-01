HONG KONG, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads edged out
slightly as weak China industrial data sent a reminder on the
economic slowdown. With the crucial jobs data from the US due
out this Friday, investors are turning less wary.
"People are sidelined awaiting data but the overall tone is
constructive as new issues are holding up well despite pricing
at the tight end," said a Singapore based trader.
Export Import Bank of India's new bonds tightened by nearly
15bp after the USD500m issue, priced at 355bp, received orders
of USD2.5bn. Korea Finance Corporation saw its new 5-year bonds
trade steady after printing the tightest deal in the Korean
policy bank sector this year.
New Exim Bank of India bonds due 2017 traded as tight as
342/340bp over US Treasuries while KoFC 2017s overcame initial
jitters to trade at reoffer level of 180bp. The bond initially
traded as wide as 184bp as traders compared it with recently
issued KDB 2017s.
The bonds outperformed CDS spreads which were slightly
wider, with the benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series
17 moving out by 2bp at 159/160bp.
"This is the time to rethink whether the rally can be
sustained. A lot of the rally since mid-July has priced in a lot
of policy action," said Clifford Lau, Threadneedle head of Asia
Pacific Fixed Income.
"Some investors are positioning for poor data followed by
strong regulatory actions, for a change in trading directions."
A Reuters survey of economists expects US job growth to have
picked up only slightly in July, not enough to change
expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate
the faltering economic recovery.
This comes on the heels of data that showed China's official
factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of
50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing.
Still, the sovereign bonds held up quite well - the
Philippine 2037s traded at 116.8 and Indonesian 2042s are at
112.875. These bonds are flat to slightly higher. Sri Lanka
2022s were at 101.5/101.75, above par despite some
underperformance following a strong debut.
The high-yield segment was quiet but there are several
credit specific stories that invetors are looking at with the
earnings season in full swing.
Bumi maintained its full year guidance and its bonds due
2017 are trading quarter of a point higher at 102.50 while
Indonesian tyre maker Gajah Tunggal bonds are steady at
97.6/98.60 with analysts upbeat on its prospects after strong
earnings.
"I would stay invested with a bias towards higher yielding
bonds, as low interest rates will favour high carry products.
High yield is the sweet spot if you exclude those that are
vulnerable to event risks," said Lau.
In the China industrial segment, where investor interest is
returning on hopes the world's second largest economy will see
some policy stimulus in the second half of the year, investors
are tiptoeing back.
Fufeng bonds due 2016 are holding steady at 82.50/84.00 in
the face of a sharp plunge in its equity prices just as the
biochemicals company is in the midst of raising USD150m from a
loan. The loan is expected to close within this month.
