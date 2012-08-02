HONG KONG, Aug 2 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were a tad tighter on Thursday as expectations continued to build that central banks around the world will take monetary actions amid sustained flow of poor economic data.

The strong performance of recent offerings and the rush of investor flows is keeping expectations high that primary markets will remain busy in the traditionally slow summer weeks.

But activity was muted ahead of monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, as expections are building that additional monetary stimulus measures will be announced.

The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was traded slightly tighter at 158bp/159bp, the tightest since early-April with sovereign CDS spreads also 1bp-2bp tighter on the average.

CDS outperformed cash bonds, which saw levels remain flat to slightly tighter.

Export Import Bank of India's new bonds due 2017 are trading at 340bp/335bp from yesterday's 342bp/340bp after the USD500m issue received orders of USD2.5bn. The deal priced at 355bp over. They are still 20bp tighter than SBI 2017s which are trading at 359/356bp.

SBI's bonds received orders of USD6.8bn allowing the lender to mop up USD1.25bn and price the bonds at 375bp.

"In IG there have been oversubscriptions despite the tight pricing. This will continue as inflows into Asia IG remains strong," said Arthur Lau, head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan at PineBridge Investments.

"We will see a pick up in HY supplies - with earnings announcements out of the way, they will be gauging investor appetite now. So supplies from HY and IG will remain strong."

The primary market has already minted a record 86.2bn of supplies in the year to date, already exceeding last year. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

ICICI Bank, which is also expected to tap the market, saw some activity in its existing bonds with some buying in the shorter dated 2016s which are around 370bp. These bonds are coming back after a recent bout of underpeformance as investors sold the belly of the Indian banking sector curve in anticipation of supplies.

Another new issue the 2017 bonds from Korea Finance Corporation are trading steady despite the pricing at extremely tight spreads. The bonds are quoted at 181bp/177bp.

In the sovereign segment Indonesian bonds outperformed those from the Philippines due to a short squeeze at the long end of the former group. The Indonesia 2042s are trading at 113.625 compared with yesterday's 112.875. The Philippines 2037 are flat at 116.80.

The high yield sector was flat to about 25ct higher as recently sold bonds such as Glorious Property and Evergrande saw some buying.

Glorious Property bonds which fell to a low of 87 this week after the US securities regulator filed a complaint against a firm controlled by its chairman and executive director Zhang Zhirong, are trading up at 89/90.5.

Evergrande recovered by an eighth at 98.5/99.5 after it suffered on account of profit sales.

Indonesian coal credits are steady with the market watching if there will be more companies which will unveil cuts in coal production following reductions by Adaro and Berau. Adaro 2019s are trading at 106.75/107.75 while Bumi 2017s are at 102/103.

CreditSights has retained its underperform rating on Adaro 2019 following the cut announcements.

"We see little upside for a credit that faces the same operational challenges as its peers (e.g. lower coal prices and rising operating costs) and could increase leverage as it seeks to grow and diversify its business."

The bonds are yielding just under 6% and have added 2 points in the past two weeks.

Investors meanwhile are fully prepared for any disappointments as a meeting of the European Central Bank began at 0700GMT with President Mario Draghi under intense pressure to deliver on his pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

"If the ECB disappoints the market will start expecting stronger, more aggressive measures down the line," said Pinebridge's Lau who did not expect a big sell-off were the central bank to disappoint.

