HONG KONG, Aug 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were broadly
weaker as the markets digested the disappointing overnight
European Central Bank inaction as well as position squaring
ahead of the crucial US non-farm payrolls data.
The underlying tone remains quite positive as fund flow data
shows that appetite for risky, higher-yielding products remains
intact amid persistent low interest rate environment against the
gloomy economic backdrop.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, data
showed on Friday. This comes a day after the ECB kept interest
rates at a record low 0.75% amid signs an economic recession in
peripheral European countries was spreading across the
continent.
The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was
traded slightly wider at 159/161bp, out from yesterday's
158/159bp, but off the morning wide of 161/163bp.
"Client flow is very one-way at the moment," said one sales
trader, referring to the tightness in bond spreads despite
concerns around the euro zone. "That is the problem we face
right now in Asian credit, and what sort of themes we can expect
going into August. It's all supply/demand dynamics - Economics
101."
Data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed new subscriptions
in emerging market bond funds rose to USD783m in the week to
August 1, up from USD393m in the previous week.
EM bond funds in flows in the year to date have totalled an
impressive USD18.36bn, boosting new issue volumes in Asia
ex-Japan G3 bonds to USD86.2bn, overtaking the previous record
of USD83.4bn of 2010. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
Export Import Bank of India's new bonds due 2017 are trading
at around 343bp, up from yesterday's 340/335bp after the USD500m
issue priced at 355bp earlier in the week. SBI's 2017 bonds are
2bp off at 362bp.
The other new bonds, Korea Finance Corporation 2017s, traded
slightly wider at 181/177bp.
In the investment grade segment, Hutchison bonds
outperformed as its spreads stayed steady to slightly tighter on
street-beating earnings. The 2022s are at 225/215bp.
The sovereign sector is seeing some retracement of the
outperformance by the Indonesian segment seen yesterday.
Indonesian 2042s are at 113.25/113.625 compared with a bid of
113.625 on Thursday. Philippines 2037 is slightly higher at
116.875 from 116.80.
High-yield bonds outperformed the investment grade segment
as traders see little supply pressures even when the earnings
season ends. Prices were flat to a quarter point higher.
"Technicals are almost invincible at the moment - people are
still looking for yield products," said a Singapore-based
trader. EPFR data showed investor appetite for yield remained
strong, although inflows into high yield bond funds dropped.
This group saw new subscriptions of USD1.435bn in the week to
August 1, down from USD2.24bn a week ago.
"We may have a pick up in supply after earnings but the
names in the pipeline are not compelling ones. Look how China
Fishery is performing , no one likes that name," he said. China
Fishery bonds are trading at 99.125/99.625 against the issue
price at par last week, having remained under water since their
debut.
Based on technicals, the China Shanshui Cement bonds due
2017 are big gainers at 102.375/103.375, adding 3 points just
this week. Country Garden 2017s and 2018s, the other technical
bonds, also rose.
The Indonesian coal sector credits were slightly softer
after their recent rally, thanks to negative earnings headlines.
Adaro 2019s are trading at 106.75/107.25, versus 106.75/107.75
showing a slight dip in offers, while Bumi 2017 showed offers
falling to 102.625 from 103.
