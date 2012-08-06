HONG KONG, Aug 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened to
new four-month lows amid heightened expectations of monetary
easing in Europe and after better US jobs data stoked appetite
for risky assets.
High yield bonds outperformed their investment grade
counterparts amid expectations for the US Federal Reserve to do
more to stimulate growth and that a new round of bond buying
will keep alive the search for yields. The new KOFC 2017s are
trading tighter at 178bp/168bp with the wider bid-offer spread
indicating thin flows in the market.
Chinese oil giant Sinopec's 2022s are trading at a steady
140bp/136bp after it announced a re-tap at a spread of 155bp.
Its peers saw a 5bp tightening despite the spectre of supplies
in this acquisitive sector with the CNOOC 2022s at 150bp/135bp
over US Treasuries.
Cash bonds in the investment grade sector were 5bp tighter
and CDS spreads were also tighter by 5bp. But the liquid
benchmark index outperformed, moving in 6bp-7bp.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was last seen at
152bp/154bp off the early level of 151.5bp/154bp struck in early
trade as Europe opened on a slightly sceptical footing. The
FTSEurofirst 300, the German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 indices all
opened lower after slightly negative headlines out of Germany.
Politicians in Germany's ruling centre-right coalition have
expressed renewed concerns about an increased role for the ESM,
which is at the centre of a court case after the German
parliament approved it in basic form.
"We are seeing central banks being much more active in
managing the crisis and the incidence of event risk is subsiding
in Europe.
A lot of fund managers are still getting inflows, dealer
positions are light so I think in this relatively stable market,
prices will only going higher," said a fund manager based in
Hong Kong referring to the ongoing shift in portfolio allocation
towards emerging market assets.
High yield bonds were higher by 0.5-0.75 of a point,
outperforming the investment grade segment with most of the
activity focused on the Chinese property and cement sector.
Shanshui Cement 2017s are at 103.25/104, Agile 2017s are at
103.5/104.25 and Country Garden 2018s at 103.5/104.25.
The biggest rally was in Vedanta's bonds which are up by a
point. The 2016s are at 96.75/97.75 and the 2021s are at
95.5/96.75.
Last week, the Indian miner's rating outlook was raised to
positive from stable by Fitch and an upgrade could take the BB+
rated borrower to investment grade category.
Investors are also coming back into Indonesian coal credits
after the recent bout of profit taking with the Adaro 2019s
indicated at 107/108 and the Bumi 2017s at 102.75/103.50.
There has been very little flow in the new China Fishery
bonds after their debut last week. The bonds which have traded
below reoffer for most of the part were indicated at par on
Monday.
Fund flows into emerging market credits have remained
positive despite the recent volatility and this is expected to
keep issuance activity high even in the traditionally quiet
summer weeks.
EM debt hard currency flows remained positive for the eighth
straight week in the week to August 1 and year to date new
subscriptions are now USD12.7bn, according to EPFR Global. The
overall emerging market bond fund inflows rose to USD783m from
USD393m, with year to date inflows now at an imposing
USD18.36bn.
Still fund managers are keeping their bias towards high
yield as the bonds have outpaced investment grade bonds both
last month and in the year to date.
The JP Morgan Asia Credit Index showed total returns of
3.16% for high yield in July versus 2.24% for the
investment-grade sector. Year to date it is up 12.49%, versus
7.55%.
"Asian high yield market outside Chinese property has lagged
the rally, so there is value in those credits," said the Hong
Kong based fund manager after high yield funds attracted
USD1.4bn inflows in the week to August 1 taking the four week
cumulative to USD7.6bn.
"If the flows continue, macro picture stabilises, there is
room for high yield to outperform. US Treasury yields are very
low and I don't foresee them going lower in the near term so
high yield will outperform investment grade for the moment."
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)