HONG KONG, Aug 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads remained steady clinging to recent gains with the absence of any supply deluge and the low Treasury yields extending the lure of carry trades.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 is trading at 149bp/151bp, slightly wider than the morning levels after Europe opened on a weaker footing amid caution after markets rose to 4-month highs.

But the China high yield sector was rattled by yet another report making allegations of fraud as investors were reminded about corporate governance issues in China, with West China Cement's tumble having a ripple effect on the rest.

"The market is trading by rotation, looking for value, laggards, that's whats driving trade," said a Singapore-based dealer.

Indian banking paper continued to grind tighter even as markets awaited supplied from the sector following the successful taps by State Bank of India and Exim Bank.

Both the bonds have rallied sharply - EXIM 2017s are trading at 320bp/310bp after being priced at 355bp, with the rally also boosted by its EMBI inclusion. State Bank of India 2017 is trading at 336bp/330bp, much tighter than reoffer 375bp.

IDBI Bank's existing 2016s were trading at 365bp/355bp, unfazed by the prospects of additional supplies as the institution plans investor meetings next week via DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered. Reuters reported that the bank is eyeing a Singapore dollar offering.

ICICI's 2016s are trading at 395bp/375bp extending a rally in the belly of the curve after investors sold that maturity in anticipation of a supply glut. The bonds were trading around 415bp a week ago.

South Korean bonds were also firm as local investors put money to work. That has squeezed the spread on the new Indsutrial bank of Korea to 167bp and on the 2017s of Korea Development Bank to 170bp/165bp. KDB sold its bond in February at 175bp over US Treasuries and IBK at 185bp over last month.

Traders don't expect IBK to continue trading tighter than KDB for long as the government's lower 76% stake in IBK versus the full ownership status of KDB should be reflected in the spreads.

Sinopec's bonds due 2022, tapped this week, were trading inside its reoffer at 142/139. The bonds were sold at 145bp above and there was little reaction to this afternoon's upgrade by Fitch to A+.

"The upgrade follows a review of Sinopec's strategic and operational ties with the Chinese government as well as of the tangible support it has received from the sovereign," the agency said in a statement.

"This has led Fitch to now equalise Sinopec's ratings with that of China" it said while raising the rating to A+ from A. The rating is now at par with S&P.

Standard Chartered Bank bonds remained under pressure following allegations by a US regulator that the bank made improper transactions with Iran. The lower tier 2 bonds due 2020 issued by its HK branch is quoted at 300bp over US Treasuries, wide to yesterday's 280bp-300bp range and much wider than recent levels of 260bp-270bp.

The jump came after New York's top banking regulator threatened to strip StanChart of its state banking license amid an investigation of financial transactions tied to Iran.

For a graphic showing the spike in StanChart yields please click on r.reuters.com/wyk89s

The high yield sector saw some repurcussion from allegations made by US-based Glaucus Research Group against West China Cement.

WCC's bonds due 2016 traded as low as 81/82, its lowest in nearly a year, before rebounding to around 86, still down about 4-5 points on the day as markets awaited a response from the company.

The report accuses WCC of, among other things, misrepresenting its margins and also triggered some selling in Shanshui Cement 2017s which is trading half a point lower at 103.5/104.5.

The allegations comes at a point when investors are returning to buy into Chinese industrial credits, much of the sector having been smashed by corporate governance risks highlighted by various parties in recent years, and as the primary market for the sector tries to reopen.

But Sound Global, which became the first debut high yield bond issuer from China this year, saw its bonds trading slightly above reoffer at 99.7/99.8.

