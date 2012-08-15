HONG KONG, Aug 15 (IFR) - Asian markets traded somewhat flat today but long end sovereign bonds especially the Philippines and Indonesia took a hit as US treasury yields rose, putting pressure on the prices of these high-beta bonds.

If bond prices dropped in tandem US Treasuries, spreads remained mostly unchanged, as did CDS. This was evidenced by the Asia iTraxx IG 17 CDS index, which was largely steady, ending at 149bp, just 1bp tight to yesterday's closing level of 150-152bp.

The 2034s and 2037s of the Republic of the Philippines dropped a point each to 134.5 mid-market and 115.5 respectively. Republic of Indonesia bonds were also down across the curve. Indonesia's 2042 bonds were at 110.625 mid.

As investors shunned ultra-safe Treasuries, the bid for high yield remained healthy though. Chinese industrial names were especially well-bid as traders reported many accounts shifting some of their holdings from Chinese properties to the industrial sector.

Fufeng 2016s (BB/BB) were trading at 87/88 cents, up from 83/84 cents on Monday. Texhong 2016s (Ba3/-/BB-) were at 91/92.5 from 87/88.5 last week.

"Some and regional accounts continue to be better sellers of property bonds mainly in the BB space and better buyers of high yielding single Bs.

That has been a pattern for a couple of days now they are shifting positions from property to industrials and little from lower beta to higher beta property bonds," a high yield trader said.

Traders also said that the Indian banking sector was under pressure due to the expectation of more supply. Indian Overseas Banks' 5.5 year bonds were most active and were last seen at 398bp/397bp.

There have been USD3bn of supply from Indian banks in the past few weeks. The latest issuer out is Union Bank of India, which is looking to raise USD350m through a 5.5-year bond being offered at 410bp over US Treasuries.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com