HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads hovered around 3-week highs as investors lightened up amid dwindling hopes for hints of monetary easing in the world's biggest economy and ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers.

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 widened by another 2bp to 154/156bp. It has added about 8bp in trading - taking the index to its weakest since early August. The soft market was certainly not the best time for a new bond to perform, as newly sold bonds from China Oilfield Services found out when they opened slightly wider with a print as weak as 174/172bp before tightening back to 170/169bp, trading back in around the re-offer level of 170bp.

The slowing China theme is playing out across a number of credits including names like Fortescue, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto whose spreads are also under pressure. Indonesian coal and Chinese property credits are also taking the hit from these concerns.

"It's driven more by China hard landing fears rather than Jackson Hole," said a Singapore-based fund manager referring to the recent shift in focus.

Weak iron prices are weighing on POSCO's spreads with 2021s and 2022s both trading 10bp wider at 200/190bp. Iron ore prices are hovering around three-year lows, hurt by Chinese steel producers shunning fresh cargoes in the face of waning steel demand.

Concerns over a hard landing in China are also sending chills into the high yield sector, with property bonds taking the brunt. These bonds had been the best performers in Asian credits this year, but, with Beijing remaining silent on monetary stimulus, valuations are now under pressure.

Benchmark names like Country Garden and Longfor Property are down by about 0.375-0.5 points. Country Garden 2018 is quoted in the 103/105 range and Longfor 2016 is indicated at 104.625/105.625.

Renhe continues to trade in stressed ranges as Moody's downgraded its bond to Caa1. Its bond due 2015 is trading in a very wide 50/55 range. S&P has a B- rating with a negative outlook.

"They still have some cash but the main issue is they cannot sell and they are stuck with receivables. They have problems but they can stay afloat for some time," said a Hong Kong based credit analyst who added that the company could sell its land use rights of a recently acquired project in case of dire emergency.

More issuers are expected from South Korea, which had weakened outstanding bonds from the peninsula in the last couple of sessions. But they are now seeing a gradual rebound. KDB 2017s are at 158/148bp over US Treasuries, after trading as wide as 165bp, as the supply pressure eased since no official deal was launched despite a mandate from the bank.

"It just shows the street is still light and can absorb paper," said a Hong Kong based trader. He believed that the long list of issuers was unlikely to cause indigestion, given the continued demand for emerging market bonds.

Latest data from EPFR Global supports this. New subscriptions of USD455m have flowed into emerging market debt funds in the week to August 29, up from the previous week's USD426m. In the year to date, emerging market bond funds have received USD20.55bn.

This has helped borrowers to push a record level of issuance out of Asia ex-Japan with an aggregate of USD90.6bn, now within striking range of an annual tally of USD100bn annual tally.

Indonesian coal credits are starting to see some rotation with buyers who sold Bumi bonds now looking to switch to names like Berau which has been weakened by leverage concerns.

Berau 2017s are trading an eighth higher at 97/98. Adaro has also recovered with its 2019s trading at 107/108, up half a point.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)