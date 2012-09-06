HONG KONG, Sept 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads moved in as sentiment improved on the back of reports the ECB will soon launch a bond buying programme to cut borrowing costs of crisis stricken nations Spain and Italy.

The iTraxx investment grade index for Asia ex-Japan series 17 tightened to 145/146bp compared with yesterday's close of 149/151bp, with CDS spreads tightening by 3-5bp on average.

The leaked bond buying report on the eve of the ECB meeting boosted risk appetite with demand for yield pushing investors further down the maturity curve and down the credit spectrum.

Newly sold bonds from Korea Development Bond and Singapore Power, both 10-year maturities, benefited from that duration hunger trading at tighter spreads on the break.

KDB 2022s traded as tight as 150/148bp compared with its re-offer level of 155bp and Singapore Power moved in to 113/112bp from 115bp.

KDB's outperformance was mainly due to the broader appeal of the lender with half the demand coming from non-Asian investors, compared with 40% in the case of Singapore Power. Also, insurance companies had a bigger participation in the KDB offering at 17% versus 12% in the case of Singapore Power.

Another recently sold credit OCBC saw its tier II bonds recovering from Wednesday's sell-off but its spreads are still wider than the re-offer level. It is trading in the 260/258bp context, tighter than the wide print of 265bp but wide to the reoffer spread of 255bp.

That bond has suffered due to comparison with similar structured bonds from Australian banks. ANZ's 2022s are trading at a spread of 290bp above despite its superior rating. But OCBC bonds are seen holding up without widening due to support from a strong retail bid.

South Korean bonds and CDS are benefiting from the bids stoked by its recent upgrade and its protection is now quoted tighter than China's. South Korea is at 93/96bp, tighter than China's 96/99bp. For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/zuz42t

"We are seeing a steady stream of CLNs issued with Korea referencing and so selling of protection has increased," said a Singapore based trader. "This is also reflected in the IG index, which has a lot of Korean flavour, having tightened more than other regional benchmarks."

But he warned that any sabre-rattling from North Korea could derail this rally.

The high yield sector is also tightening despite a Moody's warning about worsening liquidity among sub-investment grade credits, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

"Honestly it feels a bit slower for the fall even though investors are sitting on more cash since the beginning of the year and market catalysts are good," said a high yield DCM banker who added that slowing economies would keep activity muted.

The China property sector was up by some 25ct on average with Agile Properties playing catch-up, rising by some 50ct following relief there would be no material breach of covenant even if the Chairman stepped down.

The new Agile 2017s are trading up at 101.25/101.75 while the old 2017s are up at 99/100. The 2016s are at 103.75/104.50.

"It's not an actual default just a technical default which you can get a waiver quite easily with a small consent fee," said a high yield trader in Hong Kong.

Bakrie Telecom 2015s are up at 55/57 from yesterday's lows of 50.5 after the company said it will repay a domestic bond. Still the drama that led to the company not paying the full amount on the IDR650bn bond on maturity has stoked fear among stakeholders about timely servicing of its obligations. The dollar bonds are still short of the 58/61 range at which they were before.

The rest of the sub-investment grade sector remains quite firm with price improvements across the board ahead of this evening's ECB statement.

"As the earnings season has come to an end the alpha trades are out of the way, the whole high yield sector has become a beta play, moving in lock step," said a Hong Kong based trader with a US bank.

