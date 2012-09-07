HONG KONG, Sept 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads shrank to near six-month lows ahead of US non-farm payrolls data due out later today where lower employment gains are expected to strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus from the US Federal Reserve.

Today's rally was stoked initially by a bond buying plan unveiled by the ECB and data that showed sustained fund flows into emerging market fixed income products.

Investment grade credits saw spreads tightening 5-10bp with some of the laggards reversing into outperformers as investors mopped up whatever cash bonds they could lay their hands on.

"Its not a bad idea letting go if you have inventory, you will get supply next week. The street is long only risk and there is no way you can cover risk back today," said a Hong Kong based credit trading head at a European bank.

"Tail risk is off the table. Until people are convinced there will be growth, credit and fixed income seems to be the asset of choice."

The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was at 132/135bp by the afternoon, compared with Thursday's 145/146bp. It is now just short of the lows struck in mid-March. Just another 2-3bp tighter and the benchmark will be at its lowest since August 2011.

For the moment, supply risk does not seem to bother the market, with issues like Korea Hydro, NH Bank, Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank and PTT Chemicals eyeing markets with year to date issuance volumes looking set to hit the USD100bn mark this month.

For a graphic on DCM G3 bond volumes click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

OCBC, whose newly minted tier 2 bonds lagged the rally, was in catch-up mode with spreads tightening to 252/250bp, moving in by 7bp and trading inside reoffer 255bp for the first time.

KDB 2022s also continued to tighten with spreads moving in to 143/138bp from yesterday's 150/148bp and now about 20bp tighter than reoffer of 155bp.

Bonds from South Korea, which have received a boost from a Moody's upgrade, got a further leg-up with an overnight Fitch upgrade, taking its CDS spreads further inside its peer China. The South Korean 5-year CDS is now trading 2bp inside China at 84/86bp.

The demand for South Korean exposure is also pulling up in its wake laggards like POSCO where rating and capital expenditure concerns have weighed on its spreads.

"The higher the yield, better the performance. At the moment fundamentals are not being looked at," said a Singapore-based sales trader.

POSCO 2020 traded some 15bp inside Thursday levels at 185/175bp with investors lured by the 50bp pickup over names like KDB, even if the credit was of a lower quality.

Besides laggards, high beta names also outperformed in today's bull run with Tencent trading as tight as 264bp, moving in by 11bp.

In the high yield segment, prices were up by about 1-2 points with property bonds leading gains after they were recently struck with profit-taking sales.

Agile 2017s, which had lagged the rally due to its chairman's arrest, was the outperformer jumping 103/104 from 101.25/101.75.

Property benchmarks Country Garden and Shimao are trading some 7-8 points above par, triggering hopes of fresh supplies.

The Country Garden 2017s are trading up at 107/108 and Shimao 2018s are at 106.5/107.5, both yielding around 9%, a good 200bp lower than the current coupon.

While buying was seen across the sectors, some credits are seeing muted advances. Chinese industrial names and some of the more stressed Indonesian coal credits are up only marginally, reflecting some of the slowdown and liquidity concerns.

Lonking 2016 is trading up half a point at 90/91 as doubts about China stimulus swirled and Bumi 2017s are up only quarter of a point up at 91/92 after suffering a bout of selling on the back of liquidity concerns.

"There is increased spending by various cities and regions in China, so stimulus is coming in gradual phases which is different from investors getting one grand figure such as the one last time around. It is less obvious to investors this time," said a fund manager referring to doubts about a monetary boost in China.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)