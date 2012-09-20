HONG KONG, Sept 20 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded with a weak undertone on Thursday after tepid Chinese and French PMI numbers reminded investors about the poor economic backdrop.

The iTraxx investment grade index rolled into the new series 18 with the Asia ex-Japan benchmark trading at 132/134bp. The old contract is trading around 112bp. Traders estimate that most of the difference is on account of the roll with the market widening accounting for 1-2bp.

The charged geopolitical situation in the East China Sea where China and Japan are locked in a territorial dispute is also getting investors more jittery.

The increase in Japan CDS net notional volumes was the highest among sovereign names in the week to September 14, latest DTCC data showed. The increase in China net notionals was fourth highest in the week. The increases were USD199m and USD117m respectively.

"QE was great and we are high on cheap money, but we also have weak economic data coming through. The spat with the Japanese is also at the back of the people's minds," said a Singapore based credit strategist.

Investors are also worried about growth in the world's second largest economy. "These two issues are connected - the Chinese leaders need for distraction underlines the fact that the economic performance has not been great."

Among Chinese credits the one recent underperformer has been the 2022 bond of CNOOC, which have widened to 138/133bp compared with recent tights of 130/125bp. The bonds are also under supply pressure as the energy giant is expected to raise as much as USD5bn via bonds to fund its purchase of a stake in Nexen.

Indian bank bonds outperformed as the government showed some inclination to push along its reforms programme with no impact from the latest political uncertainties.

Their spreads have tightened by 5-10bp this week even as the government looks set to partially roll back the fuel price hike it announced last week.

"The downgrade expectations are somewhat diminished for fiscal 2012 so people are going neutral from negative," said one Singapore based trader who said yields on Indian bank bonds were quite high for investment grade rated credits.

IDBI 2018 is trading at 355bp and the ICICI 2018s are at 330/320bp. The bonds were sold at a re-offer spread of 370bp and 400bp, respectively.

In the Indian sector Vedanta's bonds also got a boost from a report that the mines minister is seeking to lower export taxes for iron ore, which would help the company's subsidiary Sesa Goa reduce raw material stockpiles. Its bonds due 2016 traded at 99/100 and the 2018s are at 104.5/105.50, both higher by USD2.

Recently sold bonds from Thailand corrected after their strong rally on Wednesday. Bangkok Bank 2018s are quoted at 197/193bp over US Treasuries and its 2022s are at 208/204bp much wider than yesterday's 190/187bp and 202/201bp but still inside the reoffer 212.5bp and 215bp. Kasikornbank was at 219/215bp from yesterday's 213bp and PTT retraced its level to 225bp from 222bp.

Indonesian coal credits saw a recovery in the 2017 bonds of Bumi to 95 from 92.50.

The high yield sector has seen buying in bonds of single B-rated bonds like Yuzhou, China South City and Yanlord, which have rallied by USD5-USD6 these two weeks. The outperformance is being attributed to a scarcity of supply and increased fund flows.

Traders are eyeing the pricing of new bonds from Fantasia where the order book is approaching USD1bn as an indication of the demand for junk-rated paper.

