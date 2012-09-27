HONG KONG, Sept 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Thursday on short-covering, as sentiment was buoyed by market chatter that the Chinese government was supporting its stock market as well as by strong performances of some new issues.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18 tightened to 138/140bp from yesterday's 142/144bp. Investment grade cash bonds were about 5bp tighter, outperforming CDS marginally.

"There were stories about intervention in the Chinese stock market this afternoon and that definitely helped sentiment with short covering seen in IG space," said a trading head at a European bank in Hong Kong.

"Traders started lifting offers, knowing that there isn't much paper available. People were shorting into indigestion and there was some covering on the back of it," he added, referring to the tight levels of the index despite the record USD105bn of supplies in 2012.

Newly sold 10-year bonds from SSG Resources rallied strongly on the back of yield seekers which crushed the spreads to 242/239bp from the re-offer 273bp above US Treasuries.

"Private bankers liked it because of the 25-cent rebate and traders saw yield pick-up. We can expect this IG name, which is state-backed, to tighten to 230bp," said a Hong Kong-based broker.

Meanwhile, IBK's 2015s also tightened as the bonds are expected to quickly disappear into the vaults of buy and hold investors. The bonds, sold at 115bp over 3-year US Treasuries, are now trading at yields that equate to a spread of 112.5bp.

New issues which had underperformed in recent weeks, such as the Maybank sub-debt and China Oil notes, recovered sharply on the back of the short covering. Maybank moved in by 12bp to 287/282bp. The China Oil 2022s tightened to 168/163bp now trading inside last month's re-offer of 170bp.

CNOOC 2022s continued to reel ahead of a possible supply flood with the bonds widening 2-3bp to 155bp.

In the sovereign sector there was buying interest in the Philippine high coupon bonds as investors eyed the government's buyback plan. Indonesian bonds were also pulled up from this, with the 2022s up more than half a point at 105.25/105.625.

In the high yield segment, bonds were better bid with sellers mindful of the fact there was not much quality paper in the pipeline. One high-yield trader blamed the low-rated new issue supply for the recent drag in performance in the high yield sector.

"The only concern is the issuance from these dodgy guys who can pay such high coupons. They are dragging the whole market with them," he said.

Agile 2017s at 108/109 and Agile 2018s at 107/108 were relatively unchanged to slightly higher. But Agile remained subdued at levels it struck following the company chairman's arrest over indecent assault allegations.

The bond still fetches close to 9% compared with the 7% trading level for the Longfor 2016s. Both bonds are in the BB category with Longfor a notch higher at BB+. Lonking is still trading at 95/96 with the buyback range of 90/93 providing a floor on the price.

Newly sold Kaisa 2017s at 100.75/101.5 and Fantasia 2017s at 97/98 are both quarter point higher.

Trading in Bumi's bonds stabilised with better two-way flows as they extended their rebound amid a lack of "headline bombs", as one trader put it.

"We are in a more stable zone with two way flows more even now compared with 3 or 4 to 1 in favour of sellers earlier on. So, now it is easier to quote bid-offer spread," said the trading head who added that the 15% surge in the stock was also adding to the overall confidence.

The 2017s were last traded at 79, two points higher than yesterday with the bid-offer spread narrowing to 1-1.5 points from the recent 3-4 points.

"The present situation is unfortunate and is an internal issue among a few shareholders who have chosen to go external, managing media through innuendo," said Dileep Srivastava, Bumi's director in an emailed response.

