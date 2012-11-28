SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were focused
on the newly minted CDB Leasing's USD1.5bn dual-tranche today,
as the bonds staged a robust rally and in the process pulled in
the bank-guaranteed China space along.
The CDB 2017s, priced at 145bp over US Treasuries last
night, continued to enjoy buying interest today and were quoted
at 129bp in the late afternoon after widening slightly from the
125bp seen on the break. The 2022s, priced at 170bp, pushed
inwards to 157bp, also just a touch wider from the 155bp
indicated on the break.
The 13-15bp tightening was not that surprising given the
huge books that the deal roped in (USD7bn for the five-year and
USD9.5bn for the 10-year) resulting in the under-allocated
investors going back into the secondary market to pick up more.
The positive sentiments spilled into other bank-guaranteed
Chinese papers.
ICBC's Skysea, which was used as a comp for CDB, saw its
2021s tightened 10-12bp today from yesterday's 182bp, while
Cosco 2022s narrowed 15bp with bids heard at about 220bp.
"The CDB deal was very successful, backed by such a large
book," said one DCM syndicate banker. "It was a strong deal and
it pushed in other comps. Market players wanted to be invested
and moved into other bank-guaranteed notes to add to their
portfolios."
The China bonds outperformed the general secondary markets,
which saw little trade volumes in the other segments, with the
ICICI 2018s quoted at 335bp, just 5bp wider from yesterday.
Asian credit spreads were flat with the iTraxx IG Asia index
unchanged at 113/115bp versus yesterday's 114bp.
The only noteworthy activity seen in today's markets was in
Olam's bonds. In response to Muddy Waters' 133-page report that
was released yesterday, Olam today put up a detailed defence
which helped shore up its stock price.
Olam's share price tumbled more than 6% this morning on
Muddy Waters report, but recouped much of the losses by
afternoon after it released its rebuttal.
But its bonds were still lagging behind the recovering stock
prices. Olam's US dollar 2017s were just a touch firmer at 86/88
from yesterday's close of 87/88, supported by some
short-covering. But its Singapore dollar bonds were more badly
affected, with its SGD perpetuals down to 75 and the 2018s and
2019s at 85/87.
Its shorter-dated SGD bonds of 2013s and 2014s were faring
better, quoted at 95 today.
