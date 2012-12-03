SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Risk-on remained the modus
operandi, with the market refusing to give up its recent gains,
perhaps simply on the back of the fact that there has been a
dearth of bad news on the macro front.
Even better than expected China PMI data for November, which
came in at plus 50.6 versus 50.2 for October have managed to
keep the stronger tone intact.
On an extremely quiet and lackluster trading day, the Asia
IG index is closing slightly weaker, at 112bp/114bp, with the
widening blamed by a regional syndicate banker on the 1% fall
today in the Hang Seng, although with European equities opening
in the green, the Asian open tomorrow promises to be stronger.
On the recent issue front, Friday's perp from China Longyuan
has performed decently and was last bid up at 100.125 from a par
reoffer. Meanwhile recent deals from Cosco and CDB have done
extremely well.
The Cosco deal backed by a standby letter of credit from CDB
was last bid at Treasuries plus 225bp off a plus 250bp reoffer,
while the CDB 2017s are in at plus 120bp from a plus 145bp
reoffer and the 2022s in at plus 153bp from a 170bp reoffer.
Following the debacle at Olam thanks to a damning Muddy
Waters research note the company's 2017s have rallied up a point
today, ahead of a planned shareholder initiative announcement.
They were last bid at 85 on a point bid/offer spread.
