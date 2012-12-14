SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (IFR) - As most shops wound down their desks this week and started to do the math, the one conclusion everybody seemed to be reaching was that 2012 was a great year for credit investors. Those who jumped into the asset class in the start of the year were sitting pretty.

A few examples: the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asian Dollar High Yield Index had returned 19.6% in 2012 by December 14, the Asian High-Yield Corporate Index had returned 23.9%, the Asian Investment-Grade Index rose 10.9% and the Asian Investment-Grade Corporate Index, 11.9%. All that return does not even factor in the coupon payments from the underlying bonds which could add some 6 percentage points in the case of high-yield.

Then, there are the benchmarks. The iTraxx started the year at 197bp and closed on Friday at 108bp. Philippines 2037s, which were issued at par on January 13, closed at 120.75. And Indonesia, which actually underperformed its neighbours, still saw its 2022s go from a reoffer price of 99.176 on April 15 to 106.50 on Friday.

All those pale in comparison to high-yield benchmarks such as Country Garden 2018s, which started the year quoted at 77.00 and were at 115.00 on Friday, a 60.5% total return when the 11.125% coupon is added.

However, as they stare at a banner year, investors are also faced with the high bar that has been set for returns next year. "It is almost mathematically impossible to replicate these returns next year," summarized a credit analyst in Hong Kong. Morgan Stanley echoed the thought in its 2013 credit outlook: "Let us start with the obvious: 2013 will be a worse year for credit than 2012, a mathematical certainty dictated by the tighter spreads and lower yields relative to this time last year."

This has already left some bankers worried that some of the money that has flowed into credit this year, fuelling the returns mentioned, will start to move back in equities. Moreover, at the tight levels that the region is ending the year, a credit event could cause spreads to widen sharply. In short, the potential downside going into 2013 seems bigger than the upside.

Yet, most analysts and traders remain optimistic and are predicting that 2013 will be a positive year, albeit not as strong as 2012. Again, Morgan Stanley expressed that in its outlook by saying that: "Worse than 2012 does not mean a bad year for credit." The shop is not alone. "A bumpy road to tighter spreads is how we would characterize our expected path of emerging market credit performance in 2013," wrote Nomura analysts in their own outlook.

Deutsche Bank had the same stance: "2013 will likely be a positive year for Asian credit but we expect less juicy returns and certainly not without some volatility." The shop went further, predicting returns of 4% for investment-grade and 8% for high-yield for the whole year, or approximately a third of the returns seen this year.

On the investment-grade side, a good chunk of that return will come from spread tightening as the yield on the 10-year US Treasuries trends to a 2% yield, according to Deutsche strategists. The recent trajectory of the US benchmark seems to suggest that view has a solid foundation (see chart). One analyst concurred, saying that the first quarter at least should see tighter spreads as credit could rally as soon as the overhang of the fiscal cliff in the US is removed.

One trader in Singapore suggested that the main hurdle in the way of further tightening is a lot of bond issuance in January. In the past couple of weeks, he said, stronger flows into EM bonds have not met enough supply prompting strong tightening in the region.

By December 12, EM dedicated bond funds had received a record USD37.9bn in new money in 2012 with inflows breaching the USD1bn mark in almost every week of the third quarter. Given the resilient interest in credit, that trader, too, expected positive returns in the first quarter.

However, for the year ahead, analysts agree that picking the bonds properly will be more important than simply being invested. "The returns are going to be smaller, so the margin for error is smaller too," said the Hong Kong analyst. "It is a picker's market now." Morgan Stanley's outlook reverberated the idea noting that in 2012 "if you bought quite simply trumped what you bought. We expect what to make a comeback."

Yet, with so much optimism and such a tight mathematical margin for winning, the question remains: what happens if there is a black swan? Given how much credit tightened this year, the results could be catastrophic, predict most.

One banker said that leveraged private-banking accounts facing margin calls could put selling pressure in the market, which would quickly drop to 2011 levels.

One wealth manager in Singapore said that the rally has been so strong, that it almost warrants a significant correction and that this could easily unwind into a broad sell-off. However, he said: "The billion dollar question is when that is going to happen. Until it does, we have to keep buying."

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com