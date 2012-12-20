SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Philippines
provided some late-session excitement to credit traders in Asia
as investors sought the Southeast Asian sovereign following a
move by S&P, which placed the country's BB+ rating on positive
outlook, raising the prospect that its first investment-grade
may come as early as 2013.
As a result of the move, Philippines' cash bonds were bid
about 25ct higher across the board, according to one trader.
Most of the buyers were locals, though. The 5-year CDS for the
sovereign, however, remained unchanged at 100bp, where it has
been since last week, in a measure of how foreign institutional
investors -- which tend to play the Philippines credit via the
protection -- have been inactive.
Indeed, for all the buzz around the Philippines, there was
little to write home about in today's session. The Asia iTraxx
IG Series 18 recovered slightly from the open and was ending the
session at 107bp/110bp, having started the day 2bp wide from the
prior close at 109bp/111bp.
While the index was weighed on by negative headlines in the
US, year- and month-end buying as well as some positioning ahead
of tomorrow's roll supported the benchmark.
In spite of the swing, one trader said there were hardly any
trades. "It was quiet, quiet, quiet," he said as he yawned.
Dealers were also not posting bids for many bonds, trying to
avoid losing money in one of the last sessions of the year.
There was some selling of Chinese state-owned enterprises,
as investors weighed in the recent flurry of acquisitions
triggered by CNOOC's deal with Canada's Nexen.
One investment-grade credit analyst said he had warned
clients: "Do you think other SOEs are going to stand aside and
watch now that CNOOC has shown that it is politically possible
to buy Western assets?"
Better sellers were seen for Indian dollar bonds as well.
That move was triggered by a sense among investors that January
will bring about a list of corporates from the subcontinent.
Syndicate desks have been signalling to accounts that
besides some state-owned companies, there could be new bonds
from privately held issuers in India as well as some more supply
from Sri Lanka.
Even there, however, while traders were hearing of better
sellers, very few bonds actually changed hands. "There is no
liquidity left," said the trader.
