SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit market was deeply
illiquid throughout the day, with many traders and investors
deciding to take their Christmas early, and a half day holiday
in Hong Kong adding to the impetus to get away. According to a
Singapore-based debt trader, no high-yield traded today and what
was on the screens in investment grade was on a 20bp bid/offer
spread.
Olam's due 2017s were marked up on Temasek's increased
stakeholding in the Singapore-based commodities trader, although
no paper went through according to the trader. In a reflection
of the illiquid conditions, the IG iTraxx index closed unchanged
at 108bp/110bp, with just scraps going through.
The Boehner-inspired equity rally yesterday failed to have a
meaningful impact on Asian credit, although there is clearly
potential for the fiscal cliff threat to derail market sentiment
as the year winds up, and the possibility that illiquid market
conditions could exacerbate the effect of any bad news.
