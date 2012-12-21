SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (IFR) - The Asian credit market was deeply illiquid throughout the day, with many traders and investors deciding to take their Christmas early, and a half day holiday in Hong Kong adding to the impetus to get away. According to a Singapore-based debt trader, no high-yield traded today and what was on the screens in investment grade was on a 20bp bid/offer spread.

Olam's due 2017s were marked up on Temasek's increased stakeholding in the Singapore-based commodities trader, although no paper went through according to the trader. In a reflection of the illiquid conditions, the IG iTraxx index closed unchanged at 108bp/110bp, with just scraps going through.

The Boehner-inspired equity rally yesterday failed to have a meaningful impact on Asian credit, although there is clearly potential for the fiscal cliff threat to derail market sentiment as the year winds up, and the possibility that illiquid market conditions could exacerbate the effect of any bad news.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com