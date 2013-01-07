SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - The start of the week has been
marked by a raft of live deals, with the market continuing the
somewhat breathless momentum with which it kicked off 2013 last
Wednesday.
A number of positive boxes have been ticked to enable this
auspicious start to the year to roll on, including the fiscal
cliff resolution, better than expected non-farm payroll data
released last Friday and a wave of new year cash being put to
work, particularly from the private bank bid.Indeed the depth of
the latter can be seen in the rumoured USD7bn PB bid which a
proposed 7 NC 4 Reg S trade from Shimao Property has garnered,
representing a hefty 70% of the total orders.
Meanwhile deals from India Exim, Sun Hung Kai and a tap from
Lippo Karawaci are on the blocks, with all expected to price
today.
January traditionally has been a busy month for Asia G3,
with plenty of issuers looking to get deals out of the door
early, and in this case looking to beat any uncertainty which
might emerge at the end of February when the US debt ceiling
must be raised for the country to avoid default. The Lunar New
Year which kicks off on February 10 will also be a signpost
which prompts issuance this month and early in the next.
For the deals in the market, the backdrop is as rosy as it
gets, with the iTraxx IG index having pierced the 100bp level
this morning and hovering just above it at 101bp bid. Meanwhile
the Kaisa trade from last week was bid up last at an eye-popping
105, while the Country Garden 2023s were last up at 102.75.
If anything those prices reflect the underlying degree of
caution exercised by syndicate managers in their pricing of the
deals, and it's interesting to see that the guidance iteration
of the proposed Indian Exim 10-year from initial guidance of
Treasuries plus 260bp down to plus 240bp this afternoon arguably
put the trade at through the curve pricing.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com