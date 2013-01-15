HONG KONG, Jan 15 (IFR) - Asian credits were trading on a
softer note on Tuesday, with volatility seen in the Chinese
property bonds due to the flood of new deals from the sector.
The Asia iTraxx IG index was slightly wider at
106.50bp/108.50bp compared with around 106bp yesterday.
After a quiet Monday, three property deals were unleashed
today, two of which launched price talk - KWG Property
perpetuals and Fantasia's 7NC4 bonds.
The new round of property paper supply pulled Agile's perps
down again, after they had rebounded around a point this morning
following the sell-off yesterday.
Agile's perps were dragged down to 97 after climbing to 98
this morning, as some traders felt it was oversold.
"The market is running away from where there is liquidity,"
said a Singapore-based high yield trader. "A couple of weeks
ago, everyone was piling into single B names because there was
tonnes of issuance in BBs, now you are going to see a complete
reverse happening."
Li & Fung's perps were also weak and were quoted about
0.25pts lower this morning after S&P putting them on negative
watch
"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because Li & Fung's
recent profit warning suggests that its operating results for
2012 could be materially weaker than our base-case scenario,
under which we revised the rating outlook on the company to
negative from stable in November 2012," S&P said.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com