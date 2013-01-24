LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Bonds of Hon Hai were beaten up today
in secondary trading after Apple indicated slower than expected
revenue growth ahead. The negative news from one of Hon Hai's
most important clients put pressure on the bonds of the
Taiwanese company and its 2017s traded as wide as 162bp over
US Treasuries, 22bp wider than where they were being quoted
yesterday. They recovered a bit toward the end of the session
closing at 156bp, though.
Though Hon Hai was suffering, the market in general was
ending little changed. The Asia iTraxx IG index was ending the
session about 1bp wider at 107bp/109bp. Traders reported some
buying in the long end of Philippines bonds, with the 2037s
ending about 50ct higher and the 2031s closing some USD1
stronger in price terms. Indonesia was keeping up.
The spread between the bonds of Philippines and Indonesia
has been narrowing and the 10-year of Indonesia is only some
30bp wide to Philippines, when it started the year more than
70bp wider. The same relationship is being seen in CDS as the
5-year protection for the Philippines is closing today at 100bp
and Indonesia is at 136bp. Yet, in spread terms both were little
changed today.
In fact, it was a fairly uneventful day according to
traders. The new bonds of Qtel were among the few new issues
that saw heavy trading and the 5-year was closing the Asian
session up 80ct in price while the 10-year was ending almost
USD2 stronger. Fosun traded up initially but was closing the
session slightly below its par reoffer quoted at 99.90.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com