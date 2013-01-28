SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (IFR) - Trading was muted in the Asia
session, with light two-way flow and recent China property names
continued to bear the brunt of the supply overhang, with last
week's price rout failing to find value hunters in any
meaningful way.
As a measure of the market's light flow, the iTraxx IG index
is looking to end the day unchanged at 106bp/107bp.
The Treasury sell-off which emerged on Friday thanks to
bullish comments from the Davos economic forum on the state of
global growth, together with an unexpected high volume of early
LTRO payments by European banks has been positive for Asian
credit spreads, albeit in the context of broadly unchanged
secondary dollar bond prices.
In single name CDS most counters were unchanged with the
exception of Thailand, which tightened 3bp to 87bp/95bp, with
the wide bid/offer spread also telegraphing the market's
illiquid state.
The recently issued Agile perp traded up a quarter from this
morning's low 94.5 low print, as did the Future Land, which were
last at 98.25, while the new Powerlong shed a quarter to 94.5
bid.
Investment grade paper has been solid, as shown by the
holding on to its initial tightening after pricing last week of
the new Shinhan Bank 5.5-year, which are closing out at
126bp/124bp.
Treasuries are likely to dominate the input into Asian
credit in the short term, with the key 1.95% level on the
10-year seen as crucial support, beyond which the 2% barrier
beckons and which could be breached via a yield spike. In these
circumstances the recent solidity of Asian credit spreads might
be put to the test.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com