SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (IFR) - It had been building up for a
while, but the excess supply seems to have finally gotten the
best out of the Asian credit markets. This week saw
indiscriminate selling as high-yield was impacted by poorly
executed deals and investment-grade credits suffered from a
spike in US Treasury yields. As a result, accounts are
approaching the Chinese Lunar New Year in a much less bullish
mood than they started the Gregorian calendar.
The story of the week, though, was the sell-off in perps.
All of the bonds without maturity were heavily sold-off
following a controversial bond by India's Reliance Industries
which led the way into bear territory.
The damage was such that a few real money accounts said they
were picking up in the secondary perps that actually had fair
coupons and solid structures. "The selling has been quite
indiscriminate, it is even creating some buying opportunities,"
said one portfolio manager for a large high-yield fund in
Singapore.
If institutional investors were finding the occasional buy
in the rout, the worst hit were private banking accounts. One PB
manager said he had received a high allocation when Agile
Properties priced its subordinated perpetual in early January
and has been suffering since.
"I bought more when it dropped to 94.00 (hoping to make up
for some of the losses), but this week it hit 90.00," he said.
Agile recovered later in the week, but still ended around 93.00,
USD7 lower than reoffer.
As for Reliance, it only found support at 94.50. Even at
that level, though, traders said buyers were mostly comprised of
retail accounts. To be sure, two portfolio managers agreed that
the perps were a buy around 96.00, given Reliance's credentials.
But with several fast money accounts putting naked shorts
for the bond at 97.00, institutionals were still waiting for the
bond to settle before jumping in. That capped the bond's
recovery and it wrapped the week quoted at 95.00/95.50, still a
far cry from the par reoffer.
If Reliance was being blamed for the bloodbath in the perp
sector, Guangzhou R&F toppled the glass for high-yield. The
Chinese property company reopened for USD200m a bond it had
priced just two weeks ago.
The deal came right after a very successful transaction by
Greentown, but had a negative effect on the sector. The problem
was that when Greentown announced its deal, there was a rumour
that this would be the last China property bond issued until the
Chinese New Year.
And while investors accepted the idea of KWG issuing a new
2020 which redeemed its failed attempt at a perp, Guangzhou's
foray was too much. "After Guangzhou the market became rather
mental," said the high-yield manager.
Indeed, the bonds, which were tapped at 100.50, closed the
week at 99.50. KWG was also dragged into the sell-off closing
the week at 99.50, 50ct below reoffer, even though real money
guys were saying they liked the terms on the bond.
If high-yield was pummelled, investment-grade did not have
it much easier. The asset-class was badly hit by a spike in US
Treasuries that started on January 25 after European banks said
they would repay more of their LTRO loans than expected.
The news that Europe may be finally moving ahead sparked a
risk rally that pushed the yield on the 10-year US Treasury 9bp
wider to 1.96% that day, a level it has not pierced back since.
Further positive news in the form of the biggest rise in
home prices in the United States in the past six years on
January 29 pushed the benchmark through the key 2% level.
Along with Treasuries went the yield of investment-grade
bellwethers, and Indonesia's bonds ended the week some 12bp
wider in spread terms. Philippines was rescued by local demand
as usual and recovered some of the losses to end some 7bp wider
in spread.
On the CDS front, Indonesia's five-year ended the week at
144bp/149bp, some 15bp wider than where it started, while the
Philippines wrapped around 105bp/110bp, 7bp wider.
The pain is not over yet for investment-grade, if traders
and investors are to be believed. One fund manager in Singapore
said she expected Asian high-grade to continue to underperform,
especially if the nonfarm payroll numbers surprises to the
upside. "The selling momentum will pick-up," she said.
A trader in Singapore added that he expected the asset class
to underperform even if the jobs number in the US is not that
good. "Last year, whenever there was a spike in Treasuries, you
would see private banking accounts come in to buy high-grade
credits," he said. "In the past couple of weeks they just keep
on selling even when the Treasury yields rose."
The high-yield manager hoped that a slowdown in the pace of
issuance into the Lunar New Year will allow investors digest the
recent bout of issuance and help the secondary recover a bit.
"There has just been too much supply, investors need some time,"
he said. However, he predicted that if junk bond prices do
recover, it will start again in late February.
