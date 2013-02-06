SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (IFR) - In the wake of a more constructive
session in US and European equities yesterday, there was more of
a risk-on bias in the Asian credit markets today. Flows were
reasonable and there was some buying across the spectrum, with
investors willing to nibble at China property names, according
to a regional trader.
In a measure of the better tone the iTraxx IG index is
looking to close out 2bp tighter at 114bp/115bp.Thai banks were
in focus ahead of an expected deal from Thai lender Krung Thai
Bank, although no trade is imminent. There was reasonable buying
interest in Thai FIG names, with the sector roughly around 2bp
tighter on the day.
Thai CDS contracted 2bp to 93bp/101bp. The Bangkok Bank
2022s were trading at T+175bp, Siam Commercial Bank's 2017s were
at T+172bp/62bp and Kasikorn Bank's 2018s were at T+178/168, all
2bp tighter.
Meanwhile after a round of light buying yesterday from
onshore accounts which pulled in the Philippines offshore curve,
profit taking kicked in an the sector is trading off, with the
RoP 2026s 14bp wider, and the 2032s and 2037s each 6bp wider.
Dealers are gearing up for the Lunar New Year holiday and volume
is expected to significantly slow over the next few trading
days.
Investment grade issuance is expected to kick off the
post-holiday period, with China oil majors and other SOEs
rumoured to lining up chunky issuance.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com