SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (IFR) - Asian credit had a more constructive trading day after yesterday's washout, following better US home and consumer confidence data and a solid performance from Wall Street.

Although the benchmark iTraxx Asian Investment Grade index is looking to close out unchanged at 110bp, the Street was better bid for much of the day. Yesterday's newly minted deals held up, with the new Bank of Communications 2023s standing out, having pulled in to a bid of Treasuries plus 180bp from a plus 190bp reoffer.

Meanwhile the Korea Housing Finance Corp covered bond was bid at Treasuries plus 100bp, flat to reoffer, after the two-way widened from plus 100bp/98bp this morning to 100bp/95bp this afternoon.

While the new CITIC Telecom 2025s were wrapped around their par reoffer for much of the day, they slipped within the last hour to 99.75 bid, with the offer up at 100.5, in a sign that Asian new issues can become quickly illiquid in secondary trading.

The China property sector had a decent day and was broadly marked up by around 15-25 cents in price terms. The Soho China 2023s were bid 25ct higher at 97.50, as were the Country Garden 2023s at 103.50. The KWG 2020s were unchanged, bid at 99.00.

The perp sector continued its slow recovery from the recent bloodbath, with the Reliance and Cheung Kong senior deals each adding 25ct to 98.25 and 93.00, respectively.

All eyes remain on the electoral impasse in Italy, with Moody's warning of contagion should a new government not be formed quickly. The VIX index put on its biggest widening in two years yesterday and many market participants believe that volatility is here to stay for the medium term.

Still, Asia managed to remain resilient in the face of the European volatility, and DCM bankers will be hoping that the region's offshore primary market can get back to full speed - something that looked on the cards after the US market printed USD10.1bn of new issues on Monday.

