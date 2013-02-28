SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (IFR) - Investment-grade Asian bonds
rallied today as month-end buying added to the momentum from a
positive overnight session in New York. The iTraxx Asia Ex-Japan
IG index closed the day 3bp tighter at a mid-market level of
107bp, while spreads on some cash bonds were some 5bp tighter.
"The market is very technical right now, there has not been
much issuance for a month so accounts are putting money to work
in the secondary," said one trader in Singapore, referring to
bottled demand in Asian credit markets.
Traders reported special interest in short-dated Korean
credits, while some long bonds, such as Doosan Heavy Industries'
perpetuals, have tightened almost 10bp this week. The upbeat
mood also helped new issues perform, and last night's new 5-year
bond from Indian lender HDFC Bank was last quoted at 24bp/222bp,
in from a 235bp reoffer.
The underperformer was Indonesia, which has been weighed
down by looming supply. The sovereign has started roadshows for
a two-tranche deal that could reach as high as USD4bn, if market
chatter is to be believed. Both the 2022s and the 2042s ended
the day unchanged at 108.50 and 103.50 mid-market, respectively.
Meanwhile, Philippines 5-year CDS tightened 5bp to close at
96bp/100bp. Chinese names were seeing good demand as well, but
some of the recent issues such as China Railways and China
Overseas Land were lagging the general market.
One trader in Singapore speculated that accounts were
unloading these bonds in preparation for an expected uptick in
supply from Chinese state-owned enterprises.
Trading was more subdued on the high-yield front, but there
was still enough buying interest to push most of the bonds from
mainland property developers up by some 50ct in price terms on
average.
The outperformer was the new 5-year from Glorious Property,
priced earlier this week at par. That bond was last quoted today
at 101.75 mid-market. Evergrande's 2015s also gained 50ct to
close at 109.00.
The buoyant market was making for a promising outcome for
the 7-year bond being marketed by Shun Tak. The rumour among
traders and analysts was that the deal was well-supported and
could even tighten from its current price talk of 6% area. The
Reg S only transaction is expected to have a size of USD300m.
christopher.langner@thomsonreuters.com