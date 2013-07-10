SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - Buying interest in the Asian
secondary markets continued to pick up momentum slowly, helping
to support credit spreads and bonds even as an economic slowdown
takes hold in China.
The largest economy in Asia saw its exports fall for the
first time in 17 months, prompting expectations that the
government would ease policy to boost growth.
The expectations lifted China stocks 2.2% higher and spilled
over into other markets, such as Hong Kong and Singapore,
although Korean and Japanese equities ended in the red.
The iTraxx IG index held steady at 157bp/160bp through the
day, 2bp wider from yesterday - a decent response, despite the
bad data from China.
Investment-grade cash bonds were also about 2bp wider.
Korean corporate names enjoyed strong bids as buyers looked for
value among the Double A names, which had been sold off severely
in the past weeks. Hana Bank 2017s and Korea Oil 2016s were some
5bp-10bp tighter from yesterday.
A trader said interest was keen in the 3-year to 5-year
bucket. An analyst, however, said those buying up these Korean
bonds were sitting on bad risks in view of adverse macro data,
in particular the dwindling Chinese demand.
The outperforming paper in the past couple of days has been
Vanke's 2018s. The bonds have pushed in 35bp in the last two
days from 345bp/355bp on Monday to 310bp/300bp today.
Indian and Thai credits also performed well, tightening
5bp-10bp.
However, market players said that, although there were a
number of developments in the global markets, trade remained
thin.
All eyes will be on the new Republic of Indonesia's
10.25-year issue for which bookbuilding was now being conducted
in the market at a guidance of 5.45%. That deal is hoping to
break the drought in the Asian primary issuance and will test
the state of investor appetite.
