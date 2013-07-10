SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - Buying interest in the Asian secondary markets continued to pick up momentum slowly, helping to support credit spreads and bonds even as an economic slowdown takes hold in China.

The largest economy in Asia saw its exports fall for the first time in 17 months, prompting expectations that the government would ease policy to boost growth.

The expectations lifted China stocks 2.2% higher and spilled over into other markets, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, although Korean and Japanese equities ended in the red.

The iTraxx IG index held steady at 157bp/160bp through the day, 2bp wider from yesterday - a decent response, despite the bad data from China.

Investment-grade cash bonds were also about 2bp wider. Korean corporate names enjoyed strong bids as buyers looked for value among the Double A names, which had been sold off severely in the past weeks. Hana Bank 2017s and Korea Oil 2016s were some 5bp-10bp tighter from yesterday.

A trader said interest was keen in the 3-year to 5-year bucket. An analyst, however, said those buying up these Korean bonds were sitting on bad risks in view of adverse macro data, in particular the dwindling Chinese demand.

The outperforming paper in the past couple of days has been Vanke's 2018s. The bonds have pushed in 35bp in the last two days from 345bp/355bp on Monday to 310bp/300bp today.

Indian and Thai credits also performed well, tightening 5bp-10bp.

However, market players said that, although there were a number of developments in the global markets, trade remained thin.

All eyes will be on the new Republic of Indonesia's 10.25-year issue for which bookbuilding was now being conducted in the market at a guidance of 5.45%. That deal is hoping to break the drought in the Asian primary issuance and will test the state of investor appetite.

