HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads narrowed
today and new deals rallied on positive risk sentiment arising
from US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish comments.
Bernanke signalled the US central bank might not be as close
to winding down its stimulus programme as markets believed. This
came despite minutes showing half of the Fed policymakers
thought the programme should stop before the end of this year.
As a result, the Asia iTraxx IG Index finished the day
tighter, around 148bp/150bp compared with 157bp/160bp yesterday.
New issues rallied with Indonesia's new 10.25-year bond
reaching a high of 101.125 from 99.391 at pricing, while
Mitsubishi Corp's new 5-year bonds rallied to T+130 after
pricing at T+150bp last night.
The performance of new issues gave further confidence to the
market, prompting buying across the board.
"Everyone is forced to cover shorts. There are some
real-money guys, but they are looking for more technical bonds,
those that are not very liquid," said a Singapore-based trader.
"The others are retail guys looking to pick up the usual names."
He added, however, that investors remained a bit skittish.
"We are back to around 2.50% area on the 10-year Treasury and
that's where we were before the payroll number that sent the
market down 2 points. So, yes, there is still caution," he said.
Demand was seen for Korean bonds, which tightened another
5bp-10bp, as well as for corporate bonds from China, Thailand,
India and Indonesia. China investment-grade property developers
and Thai banks tightened 10bp-15bp and Indian banks ended
5bp-10bp narrower.
Traders said sovereign bonds from the Philippines were also
trading up a point with the positive momentum.
Going forward, traders are monitoring the EPFR fund flow
numbers, which will be out tomorrow, to gauge investor appetite
after an improvement in last week's data, which showed that
redemptions from EM dedicated bond funds slowed.
