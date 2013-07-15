SINGAPORE, July 15 (IFR) - The trading session today was thin, despite an improved underlying tone to sentiment, stemming from the on-consensus second-quarter China GDP, which came it at plus 7.5%.

Regional and European equity markets were moderately better, although residual nerves persisted over the Portuguese bond market, where yields rose sharply on Friday on news that the country was seeking a delay to reviews with the Troika.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected US inflation data for June, released last Friday, kept the QE tapering bears' case alive and, despite US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's dovish take last week, that story has not gone away and many market participants are of the opinion that Treasury yields are firmly on an upward bias.

The iTraxx IG index is 3bp better at 142bp/144bp and, if there was a theme today, it was the outperformance of cash by single-name CDS, with a Singapore-based trader observing that protection-buying hedges were beginning to be taken off.

So, China protection was around 7bp tighter at 5 years, following the GDP data release, while Indonesia was 1.5bp better, Malaysia 3bp tighter and the Philippines 2.5bp to the good.

Interestingly, the India IG curve has begun to steepen between 5 and 10 years, having been inverted to the tune of 20bp/30bp over the past six months or so. The inversion mystified the trade, given that long duration paper trades at a handle of around 80.

He attributed this to fear of a long end supply deluge from Indian FIG issuers, even though the market has lived with such supply all year without seeing a steepening.

In keeping with this theme, the trader noted that there had been sellers in relatively large size today of the Powergrid and India Exim Bank 2023s.

