SINGAPORE, July 22 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for the most part, albeit with a broadly constructive tone, with the iTraxx IG Index marked 5bp tighter at the open to 126bp/129bp and that level holding towards the close.

The week is light on economic data, with earnings releases likely to be the only credit inputs and a stable Treasury backdrop providing little in directional input. Asia IG cash is around 3bp tighter today in slow trading.

The China/Korea CDS convergence trade is still being put on after being initiated at the plus 30bp and has come in another 2bp today with the respective quotes at 94bp/96bp and 76bp/78bp.

The PBOC's decision on Friday to move towards a more market-oriented rates backdrop was generally seen as positive for the lending environment, as well as being likely to put a cloud on the shadow banking industry as deposit rates have room to go up.

China property was around a point to a half higher and the complex is benefiting from a lack of primary supply thanks to the PRC developers' front-loading of issuance at the start of the year.

The CoGard 23s are up a point at 97 mid, while the Soho China 22s are a half better at 100.5 mid.

Meanwhile, the announcement from Korea Gas of a new 5-year Global at a cheap new-issue concession of around 40bp pulled out buyers of the company's due 2017s, which came in 10bp to Treasuries plus 115bp/105bp in one of the most conspicuous pieces of secondary price actions today.

Pricing primary issuance remains a challenge, as evident in the secondary performance of last week's 5-year from Multipolar, which is down 3 points from the par reoffer.

