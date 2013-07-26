SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered
some of the losses incurred earlier in the week with most
investment grade credits finishing the session some 4bp tighter.
However, liquidity was very slim and desks reported only a
handful of trades crossing the screens.
Most of the actual movement happened in the sovereign space,
with desks focusing on CDS as investors were unwilling to take
any positions in bonds ahead of a busy week for economic data in
the US.
The Asia iTraxx IG index closed the session 4bp tighter at
139bp, led by Indonesia's 5-year protection, which tightened 5bp
to 210bp.
"We are getting into a clearer range," noted one trader in
Singapore. "We barreled out yesterday and came back in today."
On the cash side, traders saw some movement in Philippines
paper as local investors bought more sovereign bonds on the back
of a move by Moody's, which yesterday put the sovereign under
review for an upgrade.
The 2037s closed some USD2 higher in price terms as a result
of the demand amid very few trades. Indonesia lagged on that
front and its bonds ended the session pretty much unchanged.
Traders said that they did not expect clients to create any
significant positions in coming days, as they wait for US GDP
and employment numbers as well as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
statement after the FOMC meeting is completed next Wednesday.
"People also want to keep their powder dry now that the
new-issue market has reopened and maybe pick up some new issues
in size," said the trader.
Still, private banking was seen picking up some of the
shorter-dated high-yield bonds. One trader said he saw small
amounts of the Agile 2017s change hands, which pushed the price
of the bonds up by 25ct to 108.50.
Desks were reporting general interest in property names,
too, following statements from the Chinese government that it
may intervene to ensure that GDP growth remains healthy.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com