SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered some of the losses incurred earlier in the week with most investment grade credits finishing the session some 4bp tighter. However, liquidity was very slim and desks reported only a handful of trades crossing the screens.

Most of the actual movement happened in the sovereign space, with desks focusing on CDS as investors were unwilling to take any positions in bonds ahead of a busy week for economic data in the US.

The Asia iTraxx IG index closed the session 4bp tighter at 139bp, led by Indonesia's 5-year protection, which tightened 5bp to 210bp.

"We are getting into a clearer range," noted one trader in Singapore. "We barreled out yesterday and came back in today."

On the cash side, traders saw some movement in Philippines paper as local investors bought more sovereign bonds on the back of a move by Moody's, which yesterday put the sovereign under review for an upgrade.

The 2037s closed some USD2 higher in price terms as a result of the demand amid very few trades. Indonesia lagged on that front and its bonds ended the session pretty much unchanged.

Traders said that they did not expect clients to create any significant positions in coming days, as they wait for US GDP and employment numbers as well as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement after the FOMC meeting is completed next Wednesday.

"People also want to keep their powder dry now that the new-issue market has reopened and maybe pick up some new issues in size," said the trader.

Still, private banking was seen picking up some of the shorter-dated high-yield bonds. One trader said he saw small amounts of the Agile 2017s change hands, which pushed the price of the bonds up by 25ct to 108.50.

Desks were reporting general interest in property names, too, following statements from the Chinese government that it may intervene to ensure that GDP growth remains healthy.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com