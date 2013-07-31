SINGAPORE, July 31 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit markets
softened, pushing out spreads and bonds, despite thin trade.
Activity was subdued as market participants stayed on the
sidelines ahead of the outcome of the US FOMC meeting, which
ends tonight, and the all-important US non-farm payroll data due
out on Friday.
The iTraxx IG Index was quoted 5bp wider at 146bp/148bp.
Most of the attention was on the new Baidu 2018s, which
outperformed the entire market. Asian investors were scrambling
for the offering from the Chinese internet services provider,
which sold USD1bn of 5-year bonds only to US investors under the
SEC-registered route in New York last night.
The paper priced at 190bp over US Treasuries, but went to as
low as 176bp/175bp in the morning before pushing back to 178bp
in the afternoon.
One banker noted that the outstanding Baidu 2017s were
quoted at 140bp/125bp yesterday, which meant that the new notes
provided a huge concession even after factoring in the one-year
extension.
The Baidu bonds were the exception in today's markets, since
other new issues weakened. Indian Oil Corp's 2023s were quoted
at 328bp, wider from yesterday's 327bp/ 323bp over Treasuries
and 6bp from the reoffer spread of 322bp. Poly Real Estate's
2018s were pushed out to 345bp/340bp, 10bp wider than the
reoffer level of 335bp.
Indonesian sovereign paper remained under pressure. After
dropping USD1 in price terms yesterday, the 2023s changed hands
at 102.125 this morning, down USD1. It continued to slide with
bids quoted at 101.175 in the early afternoon.
Fitch's move yesterday to put Malaysia's sovereign rating of
A on negative outlook weighed down related bonds. The ratings
agency argued that the government had still not addressed
budgetary reforms and fiscal consolidation to meet weaknesses in
public finances.
Federal government debt rose to 53.3% of GDP at end-2012
from 51.6% in 2011, while the general government budget deficit
widened to 4.7% of GDP in 2012 from 3.8% in the preceding year.
The Fitch move sparked worries about a downgrade in the
sovereign rating, leading the ringgit to crash to a three-year
low of MYR3.245/USD, while stocks in Kuala Lumpur fell more than
1%.
Malaysia's 5-year CDS pushed out 13bp to 123bp/129bp today.
The CDS had been rising since the 74bp/77bp levels seen in early
May, and reflected concerns over the country's growing budget
deficit.
Cash bonds widened about 5bp across the curve for Malaysian
corporate issuers. Petronas 2019s were seen at 181bp, from 178bp
yesterday, Sime Darby 2018s at 140bp from 135bp and Sime 2023s
at 167bp from 165bp.
