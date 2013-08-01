SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (IFR) - Asian bond markets put in a mixed performance today with investors cherry-picking paper.

"Investors are very selective and seem to prefer short-dated high-quality bonds as they try to ensure they spend the summer without worries," said a trader in Singapore.

As a result, bonds from Indian issuers, especially longer-dated ones, were being shunned and the credits from the subcontinent finished the day 10bp-15bp wider.

Indonesia was also seeing little love and the sovereign also finished the day some 10bp wider dragging corporate credits from the country with it.

Investors are sensing that the economic situation in the countries of the rupee and the rupiah are worsening, instead of improving, and pulling out as fast as they can.

The case against Indonesia was made stronger today as the country reported that inflation rose more than expected to 8.61% in July from 5.9% in June and exports dropped 4.54%.

India also reported that its manufacturing index dropped to 50.1 from 50.3 last month, and is now a step away from contraction territory.

The news came just three weeks after India reported a spike in CPI, which came in at 11.84% in June. On July 12, the same day as the inflation report came out, India also indicated that its trade deficit had narrowed from a 7-month peak reported in May, but still remained at a high USD12.2bn.

The parallel stories are also being played out in the bond markets and credits from India and Indonesia are seeing more sellers than buyers. However, the gloom has started to spill over even to healthier countries in the region.

Even the bonds from the Philippines were under pressure, though, in this case risk, aversion was being coupled with profit-taking as investors cashed in on gains from a recent rally in the sovereign following indications from Moody's last week that it could soon upgrade it to investment grade.

On the flip-side, traders reported plenty of interest for South Korean bonds and the recently issued Korea Gas paper ended the day 3bp tighter quoted at 143bp/141bp over US Treasuries. "Korea seems to be the only segment that is holding well," said the Singapore trader.

Again, investors seem to be picking their bonds, based on fundamentals. In a research report released last night, Morgan Stanley analysts noted: "TWD and KRW have outperformed the region with 2Q growth and current account data confirming an improvement in external sectors as well as an increase in domestic consumption."

Baidu's new 5-year bonds also continued to rally and ended the day 2bp tighter at 172bp/170bp over.

On the high-yield front, there was a bit of bifurcation, as well. Bonds of Chinese manufacturing companies were down about USD2 on average on the back of another drop in the PMI which added to the fears stemming from a profit warning from Shanshui.

The 2016 bonds of the Chinese cement maker led the way down and closed at 96.00/98.00, over USD2 lower in price terms, though sellers were hard-pressed to find a bid for them.

Chinese property bonds, however, finished the day unchanged as analysts became more bullish on the sector, which has, so far, met sales estimates for the first half.

