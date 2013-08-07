HONG KONG, August 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened today in range-bound trade ahead of a two-day holiday in Singapore.

However, SK Innovation's new issue outperformed the market, trading as tight as T+202bp this morning after pricing at T+230bp. Some profit-taking, however, took it back to T+209bp/206bp.

"It's the usual summer doldrums. Going into a holiday no one wants to take a position," said a Singapore-based trader.

"The SK deal is the widest thing anywhere and there is also a lot of liquidity around new deals."

Other Korean credits like KHFC 18s traded up at T+144 with Kexim20 and KDB 22 also at recent tights of T+103bp/93bp and T+115bp/105bp, respectively.

Poly Real Estate's 2018s were between T+341bp and T+336bp, after pricing at T+335bp last week. The Hutch 22s were quoted at T+157bp/147bp. Baidu's 2018s were at T+175bp/172bp.

It was quiet on the high-yield sovereign side with investors in South-East Asia mostly inactive ahead of Ramadan.

In the HY segment yesterday, Winsway 16s saw some panic selling with bonds trading as low as 26.00 before several buyers took it back up to 32.0. Today, there was two-way flow with a selling bias, mainly on the benchmark property names and some profit taking was seen in Kaisa 18s/20s and Shuion perps.

Vanke's 2018s were at T+293bp-T+286bp and China Overseas Finance' 2020s were at T+215bp-T+210bp.

The CDS space saw pressure on Korean corporations after the new issue of SK Innovation.

The Asia IG index was around 146bp versus 142bp at close yesterday.

