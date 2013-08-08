SINGAPORE, August 8 (IFR) - Asian credit markets saw very
little activity as holidays across South-East Asia sapped
liquidity.
Despite the lack of actual trades, some desks sent out their
final runs showing most of the high-yield bonds about 25ct
stronger in price terms, as traders adjusted their spreadsheets
to reflect gains in the region's stock markets.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.54% as of 15:27 Hong Kong time,
as stock investors cheered stronger-than-expected trade data
from China.
Investment-grade was mostly unchanged and the Asia ex-Japan
iTraxx IG Index closed at a similar level as it had yesterday,
quoted at 143bp-146bp. The wider-than-usual bid-offer spread
indicated the illiquidity of the market.
One desk in Hong Kong, however, noted that there were still
some sellers of Indian credits and sector bellwether SBI 2018s
closed the session some 5bp wider at 310bp/300bp.
"We have seen a lot of Middle-Eastern accounts selling on
worries about the situation there," said one trader. "Normally,
private banks were picking the bonds up as they found them
cheap, but, with Singapore out today, most of the non-resident
Indians that are active in the market were not buying. So, the
pressure has been heavier."
