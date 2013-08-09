SINGAPORE, August 9 (IFR) - Despite the slow pace of Asian credit markets, as Singapore shut for National Day and other markets in the region celebrated the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, traders were fairly upbeat today.

The optimism stemmed from the recent improvement in technical factors. Outflows from EM-dedicated bond funds have slowed down significantly since June.

Outflows from EM debt funds slowed to USD372m in the week ended August 7, showing a steadily decreasing trend in the past five weeks and taking the total amount of outflows since the end of June to USD18.3bn, Morgan Stanley said in a research note based on EPFR data.

Hard currency outflows slowed to USD168m from USD461m a week earlier, while outflows from local funds dropped to USD185m from last week's USD314m, ING said in a separate report also based on EPFR data.

Dedicated high-yield funds witnessed inflows of USD1.311bn outflows last week of USD57m, according to ING.

Data from Lipper also showed improvement. For the week ending August 7, Lipper reported an inflow of USD485.6m into high-yield funds and an inflow of USD1.419bn into corporate investment grade funds.

Meanwhile, there was positive news from fixed income ETF flows as well.

According to Blackrock, flows from fixed income had been steady for mutual funds in the first five months of 2013. In June, both mutual funds and exchange traded products (ETPs) suffered large redemptions.

In July, fixed income ETPs had inflows while mutual fund outflows continued, but at a more moderate pace. Year to date, mutual funds have gathered USD60.4bn, while fixed income ETPs have drawn in USD24.2bn, Blackrock said.

In spite of the better prospects for demand, investment grade bonds and CDS both ended unchanged with traders and analysts reporting hardly any trades.

Again, the sole underperformer were Indian bonds with the spread between the 5 and the 10-year bonds of government-owned entities widening. Investors were showing special aversion to long-end bonds from the subcontinent as they start weighing more seriously the potential for a downgrade by Fitch or S&P, which would put the sovereign below investment grade.

Analysts have started to mention the possibility more openly to investors and have started to warn about the fallout of such a move. Portfolio managers seem to be listening and shifting their positions to reflect that.

Bonds from state-owned Indian companies are the worst hit, having finished the week some 25bp wider from where they started, given their relationship to the sovereign. Bonds from blue-chip Indian companies, such as Reliance, were also under pressure, but saw less selling than government-linked companies.

In the high-yield space, traders marked their spreadsheets up by some 25ct amid a handful of small trades performed by the few private bankers that were active in Hong Kong. Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com