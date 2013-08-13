HONG KONG, August 13 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today with risk sentiment upbeat, but volumes were thin as investors were wary of taking positions amid the slow summer holiday season.

However, nervousness about the rupee's drop weighed on Indian credits, which were unchanged to weaker. Earlier today, the rupee fell to 61.66, not too far from its record low of 61.80 on August 6.

IDBI 19s were 5bp wider at T+370bp/350bp and Export-import Bank of India's 23s were 7bp wider at T+305bp/290bp. State Bank of India's 18s were unchanged at T+317bp/307bp, while Union Bank's 18s were also unchanged at T+315bp/300bp.

Meanwhile, Korean credits performed well with SK Innovation's new 5-year bonds trading at T+200bp after pricing at T+230bp last week.

China Vanke 18s traded up to T+285bp. China Overseas Finance' 20s were at T+217bp and 22s were at T+253bp. There was little trading seen in the Meiya Power's new 5-year bonds, which were seen at T+267bp after pricing at T+270bp late yesterday.

"The market is trading in a range and it's pretty quiet. Indian credits are still looking for bids," said a Singapore-based trader.

On the derivatives side, credit default swaps of Japan and Korea widened, while others remained mostly unchanged.

The 5-year CDS spread for Japan was at 59.50 today from 58.63 yesterday. For South Korea, it widened to 74 from 72.67 yesterday. CDS spread for China was unchanged at 100, while Philippines was at 114.50 unmoved, as well.

High-yield Chinese property names were trading firmly on account of strong earnings. Double B names were seeing more demand than Single Bs. Agile 17s were at 105.25/106 and KWG Property 17s were 115.25-116.50.

"Supply is going to be the main determinant of how things go forward, but we need to get through with the earnings season. Come mid-September, we should have a better idea of what the technicals are going to be as many companies have refinancing needs coming up early next year," said a Singapore-based high yield trader.

