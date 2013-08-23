SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Asian credit markets found a
bottom and are starting to bounce back after several days of
heavy selling. Most of the gains, however, were due to
short-covering, according to traders.
Indeed, the names that were rallying the most were also
those that had been top on the list of shorts in recent weeks.
The 2018s of the State Bank of India, for instance, were last
quoted at 365bp/355bp over Treasuries, having been quoted as
wide as 440bp over earlier in the week.
One trader said he heard quotes of 345bp the same bond.
"There was a consensus short on India, which makes sense, but
now there was some short-covering and private banking and retail
has been coming in buying heavily because they like the nominal
yields being shown," he said.
India Eximbank 2017s, another proxy for the sovereign, were
also rallying strongly and were last quoted at 320bp.
The trader, however, said that he expected the gains to
reverse as there are widespread expectations that Indian issuers
will sell dollar bonds as soon as the market is available to
them, capping any upside of a reversal of sentiment.
The positive momentum, however, is not restricted to the
credit markets as it was yesterday. Both the rupee and the
Sensex stock index were finishing the day higher.
The upbeat tone also helped improve the Asia ex-Japan IG
index, which closed the day at 162bp mid-market, some 6bp
tighter than yesterday's ending levels.
Otherwise, on the cash side, Korean credits continued to
grind tighter but investors were starting to go down to longer
tenors and KDB 2022s were quoted some 3bp-5bp tighter at
115bp/118bp.
On the high-yield front, there was some pressure on the Sri
Lanka 2022s on the back of the announcements that National
Savings Bank was going on a roadshow with eyes set on a new Reg
S/144a deal.
The bonds were quoted at 91.00/92.00, but traders said they
did not see any paper change hands. Country Garden 2018s also
saw some selling, last quoted about 50ct weaker at 111.00.
Volumes were very thin, though, and traders said there hardly
was any trend in high-yield.
