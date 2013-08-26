SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - There was a better tone in Asian
credit markets today, thanks to a weaker-than-expected US July
new home sales statistics. The numbers, released on Friday,
helped pull in 10-year Treasuries by 8bp and took away some
impetus from the tapering argument of market bears.
Still, trading was extremely thin, with just scrappy sizes
going through and barely any price levels indicated on broker
screens as a holiday in London reduced liquidity. However,
according to a trader, most of the screen prices were on the bid
side, which he described as "close to where the market feels
right now".
The iTraxx Asia IG index is closing out around 3bp tighter
to Friday's ending level, at 157bp/159bp. According to the
trader, there has been European retail buying of Asian credit,
as the cheaper absolute yield levels lure private bank clients.
"The market feels short and retail likes the rates of return
available, but, then, all it will take is a new issue to come
and institutions will start selling again, and spreads will
start to widen again.
The tapering anxiety is still there and it looks as if it
will be borne out as the Fed steps back next month. This is a
very fragile market," said the trader.
India was the outperformer on the day, with the 3-year to
5-year part of the curve pulling in around 10bp. The ICICI Bank
2018s are looking to close out 10bp tighter at Treasuries plus
270bp, with the India bank credit curve undergoing a period of
steepening as holders look to reduce duration and convexity
risk.
China SOE paper is around 2bp tighter, again with minimal
flow going through.
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com