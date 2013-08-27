HONG KONG, Aug 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened today
as risk sentiment weakened against a backdrop of geopolitical
tension brewing between the US and Syria, but volumes were thin
and bottom fishing by retail investors supported some credits.
"It's relatively quiet, but we are not out of the woods
yet," said a Singapore-based trader. The iTraxx Asia IG index
was set to close at around 162bp from yesterday's 157bp/159bp.
CDS spreads were wider as a sell-off in local equity markets
prompted traders to buy protection. Indonesia's 5-year CDS
spreads widened to 280bp.
However, new issues from Korea kept outperforming the
broader market. SK Innovation 2018s were tighter at
T+185bp/181bp after pricing at T+230bp in early August. KoFC
2018s were at 138bp/135bp after printing at T+145bp on August
15.
Traders said liquidity around the new issues and the fact
that these were trading wider than the others among the Korean
credits were supporting demand there.
Bonds from Chinese investment-grade property names like Poly
Real Estate and Vanke were actively traded and were down 4bp and
3bp at T+339bp/335bp and T+280bp/278bp, respectively.
Sovereign cash bonds like Indonesia 23 and 43s were also
weaker on account of higher US Treasury yields and were down
50ct to USD1 in price terms, while Philippine bonds were 25ct to
a 50ct lower. Volumes here were thin, though.
Indian bank paper also continued to find support among
retail investors. "In India, retail investors are interested in
buying 17s or 18s bank bonds, but selectively into better names
like Bank of India, State Bank of India or Export-import bank of
India. They couldn't care less about the others," the trader
said.
Chinese property high-yield names were also had solid
support from the strong retail bid. Evergrande's 2014s, 2015s
and 2016s were up 20ct, USD1.13 and 38ct, respectively.
Traders said that the market would track treasury yields and
equities in the near term and liquidity would remain thin until
summer holidays were over. So, trading is expected to remain
range-bound.
