SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Credit tightened in the region
today as cash bonds were better bid and CDS levels dropped, but
trading was very slim as investors held tight to their positions
towards the month's end.
"Nobody wants to fiddle with their positions; they just want
to wait for the month's end," said one trader in Singapore.
However, amid very low liquidity conditions, persistent
demand from retail accounts and some institutional
window-dressing saw cash spreads contract some 2bp on average.
India remained the main target of buying and most of the
benchmarks there were being quoted some 3bp-4bp tighter with SBI
2018s last bid at 330bp.
Indonesia's dollar bonds were better bid in the wake of the
central bank's 50bp hike to 7% of the benchmark rate, but did
not rally heavily either. The 2023s were quoted at 93.50, some
25ct higher in price in the day, while the 2043s were at
70.50/71.50, also some 25ct stronger.
Bank Indonesia's move did help boost international
confidence in the country and the Jakarta Stock Exchange was
closing the day 1.3% higher, while the rupiah stopped losing
ground and ended the day unchanged at IDR10,930/USD.
However, again, bond traders said investors were being
careful about not meddling too much with their positions and,
consequently, not much buying was seen in the Indonesian dollar
bonds.
"I actually expect some people to take advantage and take
profit," said one trader in Singapore.
The sovereign CDS was ending some 4bp tighter, helping the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index tighten the same amount to close
at 164bp. Philippines also ended the day tighter boosting the
index.
Again, though, as one trader said: "Flows were very light,
everyone is just watching for the end of the month."
