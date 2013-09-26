SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (IFR) - Credit markets in Asia moved
sideways today, after rebounding from weak investor sentiment
this morning as new issues hit the tape.
In CDS, for instance, traders reported that most single
names were better offered and tightened 1bp-2bp. However,
Malaysian 5-year protection was widening 3bp-4bp. The tug-of-war
left the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index series 20 unchanged in
the session last quoted at a mid-market level of 149bp.
A similar dynamic was unfolding in the sovereign space.
Long-end Philippine bonds were roughly 25ct higher in price
terms, while the short end of the sovereign curve was about 15ct
stronger. Indonesia's long end, however, was about 25ct weaker
while the short end gained 25ct.
Overall, the market was mostly unchanged according to
traders. That was a better outcome than the picture shaping up
in the morning.
"The market weakened as soon as CNOOC announced its new
trade and was followed by China General Nuclear Power," said one
trader.
China General Nuclear Power is marketing a 5-year debut
dollar bond at 240bp over US Treasuries. CNOOC announced this
morning a new 10-year dollar benchmark with price talk indicated
at 210bp over. The company later added a 7-year euro-denominated
tranche at 140bp over mid-swaps.
CNOOC's deal announcement was the biggest driver of trading
in the day. According to one trader, the company's outstanding
2023s traded in size, moving as much 9bp wider to 180bp as soon
as the new deal was announced. They later recovered a bit and
were last quoted at 176bp-173bp.
"It is cheap," said one trader referring to CNOOC's new
10-year. He said that if the company does not tighten the
transaction aggressively the bonds are likely to perform well.
That would be in contrast to the performance of some of this
week's bond offerings. The new Korea Hydro Nuclear Power bonds,
priced yesterday, were still holding tight to reoffer, quoted at
156bp/153bp, versus the pricing level of 160bp.
However, Woori Bank's new 2018s were being quoted at
164bp/168bp, compared to the reoffer spread of 160bp printed on
Monday.
The new 2021 bonds of Country Garden were also under water.
They opened about 15ct weaker and were still below the par
reoffer by the close of the market.
