SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - The threat of a US Government
shutdown over the debt ceiling and the collapse of the Italian
Government coalition did some damage to Asian credit at the
opening this morning, pushing out the iTraxx IG Index 8bp to
156bp/158bp.
Still, a Singapore-based trader observed that there had been
no panic buying of protection at the wider levels and that many
fast money players had used the opportunity to unwind shorts.
The Asia sovereign complex was around 5bp wider at the open and
failed to bounce.
However the trader said that, at the wider levels seen on
some IG names with the recently issued CNOOC 2023s were 10bp
wider at the open, while the Bangkok Bank 2018s were 8bp wider
and the Korea Hydro 3bp wider, he was lifted in size to be net
short.
He said that he believed a lot of traders and fast-money
investors were using the early sell-off to cover longer term
shorts, although that had no major impact on spreads, which were
looking to close out the day in soggy fashion.
With China and Hong Kong out tomorrow, it is unlikely that
any new issuance will be announced and all eyes will be on
October getting into full swing, with Friday the first day of
proper trading when China gets back from the National Day
holidays.
"It will be a good breathing space during which the market
can absorb the recent round heavy supply. I expect volatility to
remain reasonably high as the debt ceiling debacle gathers pace
and the uncertainty in Italy brings back the issue of the fiscal
shortfall.
However, with so much new paper flying around, this looks
like a market you'd be more inclined to go short of," said the
trader.
Friday';s 5-year issuance from Yuzhou Properties managed to
escape the mini carnage of this morning and was holding in at
its par reoffer bid.
