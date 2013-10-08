HONG KONG, Oct 8 (IFR) - Asian bonds were mostly trading in a tight range as traders looked to Treasury spread movements for further cues as the US government shutdown persisted.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index was quoted around 148bp/152bp, near yesterday's closing of 150bp/152bp.

"The market is quiet and there is trading in a narrow range as the market is watching where the Treasury yields are headed," said a Singapore-based trader.

New issues attracted more attention than others. The Kookmin 2016 floating-rate notes were trading at 3-month Libor+114bp, compared with the L+125bp reoffer level.

The Swire Pacific 2023s were trading below 200bp over Treasuries after being T+205bp at close of last week. The bonds were priced at T+195bp last Wednesday.

Traders said they saw some real money selling in Chinese and Indian corporate issues, while the back end of the Indonesian curve was in demand.

On the high-yield side, China property bonds were up around 0.25 point. CIFI 18s were trading 108.25/109. Country Garden 21s were well bid, up 99.75 from a recent low of 98.625. There was some buying interest in Hidili 15s, which were up to USD 74.25/75.25.

Indosat's 2020s were trading around 107. Traders said retail interest was driving demand in high yield.

China Properties Group (B-/B-) is hoping interest an anchor investor was showing and a 50-cent concession to private banks will help it complete a five-year non call three Reg S-only dollar bond.

The offering, expected to be of a size of about USD150m, is being marketed via sole lead manager Bank of America Merrill Lynch to yield in the area of 13.875%.

There were sellers in Philippine credits as San Miguel 2023s people were disposing them to take profit. The bonds were trading at USD84.50/USD85.25.

