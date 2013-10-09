SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were holding
up on Wednesday, despite the lack of progress in the US budget
battle.
"Cash is doing well, in both high-grade and high-yield
paper, and even CDS is performing alright, especially when seen
against equities," said one trader. "There is small buying
interest and we see a handful of investors adding risk across
the sectors."
Shares in Asian stock markets sank in the morning, as
investors have grown more nervous over the US deadlock. But
stocks picked up in the afternoon as bargain-hunting got
underway and the Nikkei ended up 1%.
The iTraxx IG was steady at 149bp/151bp, hardly changed from
last night's close. In the high-grade sector, bonds were quoted
wider in the opening hours but steady buying has kept cash
prices stable.
Swire Pacific 2023s traded to yield 198bp, flat to
yesterday's levels, although the paper was marginally wider than
its reoffer spread of 195bp.
Korean paper continued to be in demand. GS Caltex 2018s
traded to yield 188bp/186bp, 4bp tighter from 190bp, where they
had priced. Woori 2018s traded to yield 160bp/158bp. More recent
new issues also found good bids. Kowepo 2018s traded 10bp
tighter from the 165bp reoffer spread where the bonds priced on
October 2.
China bonds traded about 1bp wider.
The markets are expected to be range-bound over the next few
days. "No one wants to do anything today," said the trader. "The
last few days saw some guys adding risks but got burned when the
market blew out again. So most of them have just stopped
speculating and taking on exposures for the time being."
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com