SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (IFR) - Trading today was relatively thin against a weaker Treasury backdrop and, in this context, Asian credit outperformed on a spread basis, with long end Asian offshore sovereign curves typically taking 2-3 days to reflect Treasury weakness in cash price terms.

There were pockets of weakness in select Indian credits, prompting a Singapore debt trader to speculate that this was linked to possible near-term issuance.

So, the SBI 2018s are up at Treasuries plus 312bp/314bp, having added around 20bp over the past few trading sessions. The India Exim Bank 2017s are out around 15bp over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Reliance curve is unchanged as are a range of Indian IG names. The iTraxx Asia IG index is 1bp wider at 137bp/139bp.

The China FIG curve is around 3bp-5bp tighter on the day, with some real-money accounts fishing around for paper on the back of lower cash prices due to the Treasury sell-off.

The long end of the Indonesia and Philippines cash curves are off around two points versus a 2.5 cash price fall at the long end of the Treasury curve.

China property names are between 25 cents to a point weaker with the Country Garden 2023s the day's worst performer after shedding a point to 97/98, followed by the Shimao 2020s, which lost 75 cents to 95/96.

"It feels as if we're on the edge of volatility returning again as tapering fears re-emerge and real money starts to factor in a 3% target on the 10-year Treasury.

While spreads have been resilient in the face of relative illiquidity, no doubt if we are heading for 3% then we will see a widening as buyers remain on the sidelines," said the trader.

