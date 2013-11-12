HONG KONG, Nov 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
unchanged to tighter on the day as real-money demand for
short-covering supported prices.
Investment grade credits out of China were 3bp-5bp tighter
on the day, while Indian bonds were under pressure due to the
weakness of the rupee.
The iTraxx IG index was at the area of 137bp from
yesterday's closing of 137bp/139bp.
"We're seeing a lot of real-money buying and dealer
short-covering in the market today," said a Singapore-based
credit trader.
Chinese SOE names performed better today after the weak
showing in the past few sessions.
China General Nuclear Power's 2018 was at T+212bp, Cofco's
2023 was at T+226bp, China Railway Construction's 2023 was at
T+205bp, Sinopec's 2023 was at T+181bp and Haitong Securities'
2018 was at T+255bp.
Credits out of India were under pressure not just because of
the rupee weakness, but also partly on expectation of more
supply.
State Bank of India's 2018 was at T+308bp wider from
morning's T+318bp, while IDBI Bank's 2022 was 20bp-22bp wider on
the day.
Traders also said that Indonesian and Philippine sovereign
bonds remained under pressure due to rising Treasury yields.
Indonesian bonds were down 2 points on last Friday's close, they
said.
CDS spreads were mostly tighter on the day. Korea 5-year
spreads were 1bp tighter at 59bp-62bp, China 5-year spreads were
2bp tighter at 70bp-74bp, Philippines and Thailand spreads were
unchanged at 100bp-108bp and 110bp-120bp, respectively,
Indonesia spreads were 2bp tighter at 225bp-240bp.
However, Malaysian CDS spreads widened 2bp to 108bp-118bp
and Vietnam spreads widened 5bp to 225bp-285bp. Traders said
they would look at upcoming supply for market cues.
