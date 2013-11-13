SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were extremely quiet today, as traders' desks saw little activity.

"It's getting into the year-end period, and investors are either taking profits or covering shorts now," said one trader.

The muted markets were also reflected in the quiet Asian US dollar market as issuances dried up this week. The 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to 2.77% last night, prompting issuers to hold off launching deals until the yields stabilise.

However, with concerns resurfacing that the US Fed may curtail its quantitative-easing measures, the benchmark rates are unlikely to settle any time soon. The trader said issuers that did not need urgent funding were likely to put off deals until the New Year.

Credit spreads in Asia were 1bp-2bp wider across the board. The iTraxx Asia IG was traded at 140bp today, about 2bp out from yesterday's close.

In the cash bonds market, some profit-taking was seen in the China oil-and-gas credits with Sinopec's new 2023s widening 2bp to 180bp/182bp, although CNOOC's new bonds were still very well bid.

Better buying interest was also seen in the subordinated debt papers, lifting Tier 2 bonds from ICBC and Standard Chartered.

Korean credits have been outperforming others in recent days on the back continuing strong bids. Each time a Korean bond fell, buyers were there to pick it up.

The healthy appetite has supported Hana Bank's floating-rate notes due 2016 and Kookmin Bank's floaters due 2016, which were quoted at similar levels of around 103bp/100bp over Libor. The quotes were inside reoffer spreads of 112.5bp and 125bp, respectively.

